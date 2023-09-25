Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4 at its ‘Made by Google’ event, but so much about its two new phones have leaked already – including the Google Pixel 8 Pro price.

We recently got a 360-degree preview of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which revealed some new features such as a temperature sensor. But now we know the all-important price point for Google’s flagship phone.

The bad news is that the Pixel 8 is more expensive than last year’s Google Pixel 7 by $100. It costs $699 as opposed to $599 but includes a 60 to 120Hz refresh rate, a macro focus, and Google’s new Tensor G3 processor.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Google Pixel 8 Pro price

👀 It looks like the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro has leaked

📄 According to a promotional document, the Pixel 8 will cost $699 this year

📈 That’s an increase of $100 over the Google Pixel 7

👍 However, the Google Pixel 8 Pro retains its $899 price tag

However, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the same price as the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $899 and includes the Tensor G3 processor, a 1 to 120Hz refresh rate screen, and a 48 MP ultrawide instead of 12 MP. It’s also cheaper than the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which costs $999 for the 128GB model and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The leak, which shows the Google Pixel 8 Pro price, comes from X user Za_Raczke, who managed to obtain a copy of a Google promo doc. The image looks legitimate, but we’ll have to wait until October 4 to see if the pricing is indeed correct.

Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 price and specs. (Credit: Za_Raczke)

Google’s Pixel 7 is still $100 cheaper than the new iPhone 15, too, but you only get three colors as opposed to the five iPhone 15 colors this time around. It remains to be seen whether Google will be able to sway dedicated Apple fans to its new devices, but Android users will have a lot to look forward to at the Made by Google event.