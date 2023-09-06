Google has leaked the Pixel 8 Pro ahead of its official reveal on Wednesday, October 4, giving us a 360-degree view of its flagship smartphone.

As spotted by X user José Rubén, the search giant prematurely went live with a page that lets you see the Google Pixel 8 Pro from every angle, providing indicators of where sensors are located as well as confirming some specific details in the process.

It appears the page is no longer accessible, but countless screengrabs are available like the ones in this article.

One of the new features coming to the Pixel 8 Pro is a temperature sensor next to the main camera array. Google accidentally leaked this information back in May (thanks, Android Police) and it seems like it’ll work like other contactless thermometers.

We can also see that, unlike iPhone 14 models in the US, the Google Pixel 8 still includes a SIM card slot. It’ll also come in three colors: pale blue, gray porcelain, and black.

Other features include NFC, an LED flash, a wide-lens camera, an ultrawide lens, a 5x telephoto lens, and a rear-facing microphone. As you can see, the design is very similar to last year’s Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The camera bar has had a slight redesign, but overall it isn’t a dramatic departure from the previous models by any means.

Google’s event comes shortly after Apple unveils its latest line of iPhone and Apple Watches. We’re waiting for that all-important iPhone 15 Pro Max release date and expect to see five iPhone 15 colors shown off. Here’s how to watch the Apple Event on September 12 and what we expect to see.