Apple’s new M4 chip in the iPad (Not pictured. This is just an illustration created by Dall-E) will harness the power of AI. And that’s just the beginning

Most consumers who subscribe to The Shortcut don’t need to buy the first round of dedicated AI devices yet. I’ll never suggest buying technology that isn’t ready – our team is funded by a growing number of paid subscribers in addition to affiliate links. And we’d never take money for reviews. AI tech is too buggy and inconsistent right now – only early adopters and AI chatbot-obsessed devotees need to worry about it.

That may change when Apple dives into the world of AI, and the date may be sooner than expected. New iPads will launch on May 7 during an Apple live stream, and the M4 chip is rumored to be carrying the company into the much-hyped AI generation of computing. Then, at Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote, which is scheduled for June 10, we’ll likely see it expand further with an AI-infused iOS 18 update (and beta).

My Rabbit R1 review shows that the ambitious start-up behind this AI hardware will need to quickly offer updates to fix its AI pocket companion for two big reasons. First, it already has the $199 of 100,000 consumers, yet many of the promised ideas behind this bright orange artificial intelligence device seem just that: artificial. Luckily, I can report that a Rabbit R1 software update to fix some complaints will launch tonight.

Second, Rabbit needs a working AI device before Apple’s next-gen, AI-powered Siri sweeps mainstream headlines with similar functionality. Suddenly, that $199 per device will be even harder to recommend, especially if Apple has rival tools for free.

📆 Your Tech Calendar

⚔️ Out now: Stellar Blade for PS5 - buy it now

🍿 May 3, Fri: Seinfeld’s Unfrosted premiers on Netflix

🍎 May 7, Tues: Apple iPad event at 10am ET

🤖 May 14, Tues: Google IO keynote at 1pm ET

⚔️ May 21, Tues: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release date

💥 May 24, Fri: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters

💻 June 3, Mon: Computex begins in Taipei (we’ll be there)

🍎 June 10, Mon: Apple WWDC 2024 keynote

⚽ June 14, Fri: UEFA Euro 2024 begins

🥇 July 26, Fri: Summer Olympic Games begin

Apple has announced that a new virtual briefing will take place on May 7, focusing on the company’s new range of iPads. We’ve been waiting patiently for Apple to update its existing lineup, with rumors circulating that we’ll see an OLED iPad Pro and a larger iPad Air. We’re expecting to see a new Apple Pencil, too, as per the invite (above).

What’s more, Apple will position the new iPad Pro as its first truly AI-powered device, and then show more of what Apple’s flavor of AI will look like at WWDC 2024 in June. Tune in on May 7 to watch Apple’s iPad event at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

👀 Apple has announced a new iPad-focused event is coming

📆 It’ll take place virtually on May 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET

🆕 Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad Pro and iPad Air

⏳ The new iPad Pro will be Apple’s first AI-focused device

👨‍💻 Its WWDC 2024 keynote will expand on its AI efforts with iOS 18

Microsoft has previously distanced itself from releasing an Xbox VR headset, but it looks like Meta is taking up the mantle. Well, sort of. Meta is sharing its Horizon OS operating system with other manufacturers, which should result in more bespoke headsets that are more tailored for specific use cases like work, entertainment, exercise, or gaming.

Mark Zuckerberg revealed that an Xbox VR headset is on the way, but it sounds like it will be a skinned Meta Quest 2 or 3 that includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass and an Xbox Wireless Controller. Don’t expect it to rival the PSVR 2, then, but considering that Sony has reportedly stopped production on its PS5 headset, that might be a good thing.

🤝 Meta has announced it is working with Microsoft on an Xbox VR headset

👍 The headset will come with an Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass

🤷‍♂️ It sounds like it will be a skin rather than a dedicated headset like PSVR 2

👏 Meta is opening up its Horizon OS to other companies which means we could see new VR headsets in the future

Stellar Blade is a true showcase of what the PS5 can do. With stunning visuals, excellent performance, super-fast load times, and a gripping story, we’ve been patiently waiting for another PlayStation 5 exclusive that’s worth celebrating. Not only does Stellar Blade deliver in spades, but it’s one of the best PS5 games we’ve played this generation. There’s also a free demo to try on the PlayStation Store if you’d like to test the game yourself.

✅ Incredible graphics and animation throughout

✅ The story will keep you gripped until the end

✅ Combat continues to entertain, even after several hours

❌ The English voiceover isn’t great

❌ Enemy variety could be better

❌ Item selection is a bit of a pain

My review of the Rabbit R1 AI device launched first to paid subscribers late last week (thank you for all of the support in keeping us going), and it proves that while I love cutting-edge technology, I’m not going to encourage you to spend $200 on a gadget that doesn’t work just because the idea of it is cool. It needs to work out of the box as advertised, and it highlights the problem of taking paid reviews or hyping products with quasi-reviews (which The Shortcut does not do).

I do think AI is here to solve complex problems (good), and steal jobs and plagiarize work (bad – the R1 already read chunks of my negative review back to me without credit). But I also know it’ll have growing pains: this hardware’s Large Action Model (LAM) features, like calling an Uber and ordering food for delivery with natural language, do not work; sometimes, with hilarious results, as I illustrate in my review.

While I love cutting-edge technology, I’m not going to encourage you to spend $200 on something that doesn’t work just because the idea is cool.

Its best feature is that the R1 can act as a bidirectional translator of 57 languages in your pocket. As I noted in my Galaxy S24 Ultra review, Samsung’s new S24 series of phones can translate 13 languages (though it can handle more complex back-and-forth conversations with visible history in text and it even works during phone calls). So the Rabbit R1 isn’t without some merit and potential with forthcoming updates.

🏆 Review score: 2.5 out of 5

✅ 🤖 Pocketable AI device – it’s like holding ChatGPT in my palm

✅ 🧠 Its large action model (LAM) offers answers and may complete tasks

✅ 🐰 The Rabbit R1 design and rabbitOS animated UI are very slick

✅ 🗣️ Superb pocket translator of 57 languages (aside from some bugs)

✅ 📸 360° computer-vision camera describes what’s in front of me

✅ 💰 It’s only $199 for a nifty AI gadget early adopters will love

✅ 🔋 Fully charges in under an hour (though battery life is so-so)

❌ 🤥 It’s only as good (and truthful) as its AI – it gets some things wrong

❌ ⛓️‍💥 Only a few ‘connections’ to services like Spotify, DoorDash, Uber and Midjourney at launch (with more to come)

❌ 📶 It has a SIM card slot for Global 4G LTE, but doesn’t accept eSIM

❌ 🍎 Apple and others are launching similar AI tools (that may be free)

❌ 🤹‍♂️ Do you really want another gadget to carry around daily?

❌ 😡 It can be frustrating to beta-test a buggy $199 gadget

Qualcomm has revealed the full specs of its new Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus, and they sound impressive. The Snapdragon X Elite will supposedly beat chips from Apple, Intel, and AMD when they ship in new laptops arriving in mid-2024, but we’ll need to wait and see.

Qualcomm is positioning its new Snapdragon X Plus as a direct competitor to the Intel Core Ultra 7155H processor, which powers the majority of high-end Ultrabooks like the Dell XPS 13. We’ll be testing Qualcomm’s new ARM-powered laptops later this year so stay tuned for more.

🤖 The new base-tier Snapdragon X Plus has fewer CPU cores but the same AI performance as Snadragon X Elite

⚡ Snapdragon X Elite promises faster speeds and lower power usage than Intel’s top chip

💻 Expect this ARM chip to power Ultrabooks on the same level as the Dell XPS 13 and HP Spectre

Apple’s ethical and responsible answer to leather may not last. Its FineWoven cases and watch bands may be on the brink, as reports suggest the company has ended production of the controversial leather replacement. Apple proudly introduced the FineWoven line of accessories in September of 2023, claiming the environmentally friendly design was a superior alternative.

However, complaints arose about the material’s durability and feel. Scratch and scuff marks could be created easily, and the cases would pick up lint and debris easily. We could see Apple introduce its new material in September (vegan leather, please!) during the next iPhone event (when those leaked iPhone 16 colors may become real), but don’t expect the Cuppertino-based company to return to animal leather.

⛔ Apple has apparently stopped its production of FineWoven accessories

👎 A leaker said the decision was made due to the material’s poor durability

😐 Apple’s FineWoven accessories were blasted by critics and owners

🆕 The company is expected to move to a new material for the iPhone 16

The PS5 Pro is all but a certainty at this point, but you might be wondering how it compares to the original PlayStation 5 we all know and love. We’ve provided a comprehensive breakdown of the two systems, including price, specs, and how the more powerful PS5 Pro will make games even better.

📆 The PS5 Pro is expected to release toward the end of this year

💰 It’s expected to cost $599, compared to the $499 of the current model

💪 The PS5 Pro is a more powerful console, which will bring better visuals and performance

🤔 It’s important to know the difference so you can pick the right PS5 for you

Everyone loves a freebie, and this offer is a must-grab for anyone who owns an Xbox. Microsoft and Apple have teamed up to giveaway three months of Apple TV+ to new and existing subscribers. You don’t need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of this offer – simply sign up through your Xbox and save yourself $30.

You have until July 7, 2024, to claim the deal, so don’t miss out as it won’t last forever.

🙌 Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ on Xbox

👍 The offer is available to all Xbox owners, not just Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

💰 You can $30 by claiming the offer

📆 The offer ends on July 7, 2024

The Asus ROG Ally was already one of the most powerful handheld PCs on the market, but it’s now got even better thanks to a free update. Players will be able to utilize AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology, which can significantly boost performance in supported games.

The tech makes gameplay feel smoother and and should let you take full advantage of the Asus Rog Ally’s impressive 120Hz, VRR display. The new Asus ROG Ally update also addresses some other issues, such as increasing the display speed of the Game Libary.

🎮 The Asus ROG Ally has just received a big boost

👏 AMD’s frame generation technology is now available on the handheld

📈 It can substantially increase the frame rates in supported games

🙌 AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames will also come to consoles soon

As I said in my Apple Vision Pro review last month, the spatial computing headset is an engineering marvel ideal for developers and early adopters. But, while it works as advertised, the launch-week hype surrounding this $3,499 headset was never going to last – it has waned, and so has production, apparently.

Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has cut its 2024 Vision Pro shipments to 400-450k units instead of 700-800k. The move comes as Apple prepares to launch the Vision Pro outside the US, which suggests demand in the US market has fallen sharply and beyond expectations.

Find out more