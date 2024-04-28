There’s going to be a big Rabbit R1 software update this week, according to Rabbit founder and CEO Jesse Lyu, and it will fix several known bugs I found when I unboxed it on Tuesday night. That’s good news for early adopters who just received the new $199 AI device, and I’ll update my Rabbit R1 review based on the changes. You can expect the new R1 firmware to roll out Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Specifically, the over-the-air update will address four areas of Rabbit R1 complaints. It’ll fix the time zone bug, “significantly” improve battery performance, further reduce LLM hallucinations, and tweak overall system performance. I experienced all of these bugs when testing the Rabbit R1 over the past five days.

There’s hope for the Rabbit R1

The Rabbit R1 is a tempting purchase. It costs only $199 for a dedicated physical AI device, which I suggested is akin to holding a know-it-all LLM like ChatGPT in my hand. I also love the design of this bright orange gadget that’s filled with retro vibes and a throwback scroll wheel. It’s undeniably well-crafted.

“[The R1] will iterate fast!” tweeted Lyu at the end of his list of improvements coming this week. That’s exactly what’s needed. In my Rabbit R1 review, I explained how the the AI, rabbitOS software and the few app connections here don’t always work as advertised. But I also think there’s hope for this inexpensive AI device over time (notice: I said “Don’t buy this AI device yet” in my review).

In addition to early R1 purchasers like myself, the Rabbit team will want the updates to come out fast for one other reason: Apple is set to launch an AI-infused iOS 18 update on June 10 at its WWDC 2024 keynote. It’ll launch as beta right away and be pushed to all consumers when we see those leaked iPhone 16 colors for real in Septemeber.

So, Siri on an my iPhone 15 Pro Max may copy a lot of the core functionality that my Rabbit R1 provides. My Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review already demonstrates AI perks like text summaries and translations that the R1 is capable of doing (but, like Lyu has said from the beginning, phone-based app ecosystems remain very siloed).

Stay tuned for more Rababit R1 updates as I plan to continue to cover the start-up and its clever AI gadget in the months to come.