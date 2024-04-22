⛔ Apple has apparently stopped its production of FineWoven accessories

👎 A leaker said the decision was made due to the material’s poor durability

😡 Apple’s FineWoven accessories were blasted by critics and owners

🆕 The company will move to a new material for the iPhone 16

Apple introduced its range of FineWoven iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in 2023, claiming its environmentally friendly design was a superior alternative to the company’s outgoing leather accessories.

However, it now seems that Apple is calling time on its FineWoven lineup after receiving countless complaints about the durability of the material and the way the material feels compared to its older leather range of accessories. Fundamentally, people really don’t like Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases.

The Verge called Apple’s FineWoven iPhone cases “categorically terrible” and shared just how easy it is to scuff, scratch, or mark the new material that Apple calls “luxurious and durable”.

Digital Trends also admitted that while FineWoven cases feel nice in the hand, the long-term durability was a real concern. Scratch marks were created easily, and the case appeared to pick up lint and debris that weren’t always easy to wipe away.

Leaker Kosutami (thanks, MacRumors) claims that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven cases and is moving to “another material”. It won’t be leather, though, as Apple will want to stick to something eco-friendly.

We could see an announcement during Apple’s next iPhone event, which historically takes place in September. Expect to see new iPhone cases and Watch bands launch in the fall, if the report is accurate.

Apple will host its annual WWDC 2024 event on June 10, where it will reveal the future of iOS, MacOS, and iPadOS. It’s unlikely we’ll see any new hardware announced, such as the rumored AirPods Lite.