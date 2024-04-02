(Credit: The Shortcut)

🆕 Apple could release a new pair of AirPods for $99

💰 The budget-focused version will be called AirPods Lite

👍 Apple is also planning to revise the AirPods Max

📆 Expect new AirPods towards the second half of 2024

Apple is reportedly preparing a budget-focused set of AirPods called ‘AirPods Lite’, which could be released during the second half of 2024.

According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu says that AirPods production will ramp up later this year “thanks to the launch of a low-cost model”, but he didn’t share any other specific details regarding their features or design.

The AirPods Lite could be priced at $99, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo making the claim back in January 2023.

AirPods are always a popular item during Black Friday sales, so a low-cost version of Apple’s wireless earbuds would likely be a success.

Apple currently sells five different versions of its AirPods, which include the AirPods (2nd generation) for $129, the AirPods (3rd generation) for $169, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for $249 and the AirPods Max for $549.

Apple may replace the 2nd generation AirPods with the new AirPods Lite, especially if a 4th generation of AirPods are introduced.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has consistently said that Apple is planning to release AirPods 4 this year, with two different models being available. Whether that will include the AirPods Lite remains to be seen, but the higher-end version of the AirPods 4 will include noise cancellation.

A new AirPods Max would also be well-received by those who have been patiently waiting for a revision to Apple’s high-end headphones. The AirPods Max have been praised for their audio quality, but the charging case has been a constant point of contention along with the overall weight.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote takes place on June 10, which is primarily for software announcements. However, Apple has announced new hardware in the past during its WWDC keynotes, such as the Apple Vision Pro.