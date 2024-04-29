🤖 Apple will usher in its AI era with the new iPad Pro

👍 That’s according to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman

🔜 Gurman says Apple will showcase its AI more heavily at WWDC 24

📅 You can tune in for all of Apple’s iPad announcements on May 7

With the recent release of the Rabbit R1 and Humane Ai pin, all eyes are now on Apple as to how the company will embrace AI. We’ve already seen Samsung adopt AI in its recent Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, but Apple has kept its cards close to its chest so far.

However, that could be about to change. Notable Apple insider Mark Gurman believes that Apple’s shift into AI hardware will begin with the new iPad Pro, which is expected to be announced on May 7 during Apple’s event alongside a new iPad Air and Apple Pencil.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that there’s a strong possibility the new iPad Pro will use Apple’s M4 chip, not the M3, and that Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device.

By introducing the iPad Pro before its WWDC 2024 event on June 10, Apple can then focus on how the new device takes advantage of AI software and services that will be coming as part of iPadOS 18 later this year. Gurman expects that the A18 chip in the iPhone 16 line will also be built around AI as well.

The new iPad Pro won’t be entirely engineered around AI, but it will be used as a marketing ploy, according to Gurman. We should see more exciting AI-based devices in the future, however, as the push to integrate artificial intelligence continues.