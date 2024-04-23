👀 Apple has announced a new iPad-focused event is coming

📆 It’ll take place virtually on May 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET

🆕 Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad Pro and iPad Air

⏳ This is the longest we’ve had to wait for new iPads

Surprise! Apple is set to reveal new iPads at its upcoming virtual spring event.

Apple has sent out invitations to members of the media for a “special Apple Event” on May 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. The event image features the Apple Pencil, hinting that this virtual presentation will focus on its iPad range.

The star of the show is bound to be the heavily rumored new M3-powered iPad Pro, which is tipped to get an OLED display and a slight size increase to 13 inches for the bigger model. It’ll also reposition the front-facing camera horizontally instead of its current portrait.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Apple unveil a new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard alongside the new iPad Pro, and we’re also expecting to see new iPad Air models. They’ll likely contain Apple’s latest M3 chip and rumors suggest a bigger 12.9-inch model will be offered.

Apple has kept iPad fans waiting for updates as the event will bring an end to the longest wait for new models since Apple first launched its popular tablet devices. We’ll soon find out more about the changes coming to iPadOS at WWDC 2024, which takes place on June 10.