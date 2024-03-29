(credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

🍏 Apple will reportedly introduce a new iPad Pro and iPad Air this May

✏️ The OLED iPad Pro may feature an M3 processor, plus a redesigned Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard

⚙️ Meanwhile, the iPad Air will supposedly get an M2 chip and a larger 12.9-inch screen

If you’ve been waiting for almost two years for an new iPad, Apple might finally introduce its new tablets this May according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The article details how Apple will introduce a new iPad Pro with an OLED screen and M3 processor and a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air.

An OLED screen on the new iPad Pro would give the tablet a serious boost with deeper blacks and richer colors just like we’ve seen since the iPhone X’s introduction. Gurman cites that the new iPad Pro will also feature a new redesigned Apple Pencil and a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad.

Meanwhile, the updated iPad Air 2 is slated for a long-overdue upgrade from Apple’s M1 to M2 processor. Additionally, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Air 2 would mark the first time the line has offered a screen size larger than 10.9 inches.

Both of the iPad Air’s rumored specs sound like a sure bet, since Apple will want to reserve its latest chipset for a “pro” iPad. The larger screen would also follow Apple’s new track record of adding larger screen sizes on its mid-range devices like the 15-inch MacBook Air and the iPhone 14 Plus.

Earlier rumors this year suggested Apple would announce new iPads and other devices by the end of March and April. However, Gurman’s sources said Apple decided to take extra time to finish software for the devices. A May release for the new iPads would come just ahead of the Apple WWDC 2024 developer conference on June 10th, which in itself may reveal Apple’s AI revolution so this timeline of events seems to make sense.

via The Verge

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.