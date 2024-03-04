🆕 New 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air are available to order today

🍎 The new models include Apple M3’s chip

💨 Apple says the M3 MacBook Air is 60% faster than the M1 model

💰 Prices start from $1,099 for the 13-inch and $1,299 for the 15-inch model

Apple has unveiled new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by M3 chips that make “the world’s most popular laptop… better than ever”.

The new MacBook Air with the M3 chip offers significant improvements over older models. It’s 60% faster than the M1-powered MacBook Air, and up to 13 times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Air. In typical Apple fashion, the company doesn’t compare the M3 to the M2 MacBook Air, however.

The M3 MacBook Air provides up to 18 hours of battery life, includes a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and the new capability of being able to support up to two external displays. It also has two times faster Wi-Fi than the previous M2 MacBook models.

You can choose from the same color combinations for the new MacBook Air M3 models, but Apple says the midnight color “features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints”, which was a problem before.

Apple is also claiming the M3 MacBook Air is the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI”. The M3 chip includes a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine, along with accelerators in the CPU and GPU to boost on-device machine learning.

The new MacBook M3 lineup is available to order today and will ship on March 8. The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at $1,299.

The existing MacBook M2 has received a price drop, with the 13-inch MacBook Air now starting at $999.