The Rabbit R1 AI pocket companion will be in my hands on Tuesday night. Stay tuned for live coverage.

The next big tech innovation I’ll be reporting on for The Shortcut is Tuesday’s launch of the Rabbit R1, a $199 “AI pocket companion.” It’s an artificial intelligence gadget that aims to right the many wrongs of its recently launched rival, the Humane Ai Pin. Sounds cool, but do you need it? I’ll get a Rabbit R1 on Tuesday night.

Paid subscribers will get first access to my impressions of the Rabbit R1 and live reporting from the launch event – thanks for keeping us going.

This week, we can finally reveal that Kevin and I saw some of the best TVs of 2024 at Sony’s Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, Sony’s Mini-LED TVs – like the Bravia 9 and Bravia 7 – are taking center stage because the local dimming and the brightness on those sets have gotten so good that they match – and in some cases – surpass OLED. The new Bravia 8 OLED is still mightily impressive. It’s just that the tech behind Sony’s flagship Mini-LED TVs has me convinced that I may need to switch to a Mini-LED TV before the PS5 Pro comes out at the end of the year.

There’s still time for TCL, Roku and Hisense to change my mind. And we’ll be getting in the new 2024 LG and Samsung OLEDs in for review soon.

💸 Save money

As always, if you need to save money, we’re beginning our 10-story round-up with a few discounts – and a little humor, especially if you paid for taxes this week (big thanks to Adam for building this 10-story week’s newsletter while I ran the complex numbers for The Shortcut).

Today’s 10-story newsletter continues below the calendar ⤵️

📆 Your Tech Calendar

🐇 Apr 23, Tues: Rabbit R1 AI device launch (we’ll be there)

🏜️ Apr 25, Thurs: Sand Land release date - pre-order now

😘 Apr 26, Fri: Stellar Blade release date - pre-order now

🍿 May 3, Fri: Seinfeld’s Unfrosted premiers on Netflix

🤖 May 14, Tues: Google IO keynote at 1pm ET

⚔️ May 21, Tues: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release date

💥 May 24, Fri: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters

💻 June 3, Mon: Computex begins in Taipei (we’ll be there)

🍎 June 10, Mon: Apple WWDC 2024 keynote

⚽ June 14, Fri: UEFA Euro 2024 begins

🥇 July 26, Fri: Summer Olympic Games begins

💰 1. PlayStation and Xbox gift card discounts

Did you pay too much in taxes this past week? Saving up for the PS5 Pro or PSP 2? I’ve rounded up the best weekend gift card discount codes.

*If Eneba sells out, stay tuned for more (deals expire on Monday morning).

Sony is overhauling its TV and soundbar lineups for 2024 and clearing up its naming policies – it’s so much better now. Everything now falls under the company’s existing Bravia brand, making it easier to parse its lineup of products.

mattswider A post shared by @mattswider

Sony is focusing on Mini LED TVs this year, though OLED and LED options are still available. The Mini LED TVs feature a dramatic increase in dimming zones and total brightness, along with improved viewing angles.

Additionally, Sony has downsized its speaker bar lineup, while improving the sound. There are two new Bravia soundbars and two new wireless speakers to choose from this year. Read our full roundup to learn about every new home entertainment product in Sony’s 2024 lineup.

Find out more

Sony Bravia Mini LED TVs

Sony Bravia OLED TVs

Sony Bravia LED TVs

Sony Bravia soundbars and speakers

Microsoft has confirmed it’s working on a next-gen Xbox and that it’s “focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation”. That’ll be music to the ears of Xbox fans who may have doubted Microsoft’s commitment to gaming in the future, especially as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been trounced by Sony’s PS5 in terms of sales.

But what can we expect from a new Xbox console? We’ve delved into every detail to provide you with a comprehensive breakdown of what the future of Xbox holds.

Find out more

🆚 Microsoft is ready to provide competition to an inevitable PS6

🙌 The company confirmed it is working on a next-gen console

😲 It also promised it would be the biggest technological leap ever

📆 The next Xbox could be released in 2026

🦔 4. Keanu Reeves will play Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of this year, and its star-studded cast could have snagged another major Hollywood star to voice the movie’s new antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Keanu Reeves of John Wick, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Matrix fame will reportedly voice the antihero character, which seems like a perfect fit. Paramount is refusing to comment on the rumor but Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have since confirmed the news.

🤞 Keanu Reeves could play Shadow the Hedgehog in the next Sonic movie

⭐ He’d join a star-studded cast that includes Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz

😍 The Sonic movies have been a hit with audiences after a controversial reveal

😱 Sonic’s character model was originally downright weird, but thankfully it was changed

🤖 5. Boston Dynamics’ new Atlas robot is impressive… and terrifying

Image credit: Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics has unveiled its next generation of humanoid robots: a fully electric Atlas robot that can twist, contort, and swivel its way into your nightmares. The new Atlas builds on decades of research and Boston Dynamics hopes it can solve some of the toughest challenges in the industry with its new lineup of robots.

Whether you’re impressed or scared of the robotic future that’s inching ever closer, Boston Dynamics continues to lead the way. Check out the video above to see Atlas in action.

🆕 Boston Dynamics has shown off its latest robot

😲 It’s a huge improvement over the already impressive outgoing Atlus robot

⚡ The new Atlus model is fully electric and has a broader range of motion

🚗 Hyundai is investing in Boston Dynamics to help it manufacture cars

Sony has told developers to prepare for the launch of its new console, the PS5 Pro. Developers have been told that every game submitted for certification from August onwards should be “compatible with the PS5 Pro,” which suggests the console is still on track for a holiday 2024 release date.

Games that are designed for PS5 Pro should focus on improving ray tracing performance on existing and upcoming PS5 games and must demonstrate an increase in resolution and/or frame rate to earn the tag of being ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’.

Read more

🤔Another PS5 Pro leak suggests an announcement could take place soon

✅ The console’s leaked specs have been confirmed by another source

🗣️ Developers have been told to get ready for the PS5 Pro and design their games to take advantage of the new hardware

📆 The more powerful PS5 is due to launch during the holidays this year

🎂 7. This will make you feel old: Netflix turned 26 this week

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings back when DVDs-by-mail were a thing

Netflix reached the grand old age of 26 this week. The streamer has become a staple in almost every household and has had a seismic impact on the entertainment industry as we know it. What started as a rental service in 1998 now leads the way as the number-one streaming platform in the world. We’ve seen countless competitors since, but Netflix continues to be the service of choice for many thanks to its extensive library of shows and exclusives.

👶 Netflix was founded in August 1997, but launched its website on April 14, 1998

💰 It launched its monthly subscription concept in September 1999

😲 The company offered itself to Blockbuster for acquisition for $50 million in 2000, but Blockbuster declined the offer

📈 Netflix had around 260 million paid subscribers as of the end of 2023

Meta has made its popular Meta Quest 2 headset even more alluring, thanks to a permanent price cut. You can pick up a 128GB Meta Quest 2 for just $199 and the company has also slashed the price of many of the headset’s best accessories.

Meta recently released the Meta Quest 3 for $499 but there’s clearly demand for the Quest 2. It also provides a great entry point for those who have an interest in VR but aren’t willing to invest a huge sum of money just to try it.

Buy it now from Walmart

📉 Meta has permanently dropped the price of 128GB Meta Quest 2 to just $199

👍 It’s also slashed the price of many of the headset’s accessories

🍿 The Meta Quest 2 can be used for home fitness, gaming, 2D entertainment and more

👏 You don’t need a TV, console, battery pack or worry about any wires

🆕 9. Adobe’s Firefly AI is now available

Adobe has integrated its new Firefly generative AI tech into its all-new Adobe Express mobile app. You can use Firefly AI to create Text to Image, Generative Fill, Text Effects, and Text to Template on mobile devices for the first time.

Adobe hopes its new Express app will address the demand that’s come from TikTok, Instagram, and other social sites to easily create content and increase productivity.

🆓 The new Adobe Express app is available for free for Android and iOS devices

👀 The app should help creators accelerate content ideation, creation and publishing on the go

😎 Using Adobe’s Firefly AI, you can create new images with text prompts, insert, remove, or replace people using Generative Fill, and create Text Effects

🤖 AI is making it easier than ever to make eye-catching content fast

After it was all but confirmed that Amazon was working on a second season of its wildly successful Fallout TV show thanks to a generous tax incentive, the news has now been confirmed: Vault dwellers can look forward to more Fallout in the future.

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Find out more