😲 Amazon’s Fallout TV has snagged another season

📆 It airs this week on Prime Video

💰 The video game adaptation has a budget of $153 million

😤 Remember, you’ll need to pay extra to remove ads from Prime Video nowadays

Amazon’s Fallout TV show isn’t even out yet, but it seems like the e-commerce giant believes it’s going to be a hit as it’s already been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety, Amazon will film the second season in California thanks to $25 million in California tax credits. The California Film Commission announced Monday that it has awarded $152 million in tax incentives to a dozen TV shows.

The Fallout TV show is available on Amazon Prime this week, April 11, and has had a budget of $153 million. It’s been spearheaded by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and is based on the popular video game franchise from Bethesda.

It follows a recent trend of video game adaptations for TV, with The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and Halo all getting the TV treatment. More are on the way, too, with a Gears of War movie and animated series coming to Netflix and a Borderlands film coming to cinemas on August 9.

Nintendo has also confirmed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is out next year, and a live-action Legend of Zelda film is also in the works.

Unfortunately for Prime Video users who may be planning to watch the Fallout TV show, you'll now have to sit through ads. Amazon added adverts to its regular plan in January, forcing users to pay an additional $2.99 to remove them. It also took away Dolby Vision support, which was particularly stingy.

The move has led to one consumer filing a class action lawsuit against the company, arguing that Amazon breached its original contract with customers who purchased a year of Amazon Prime believing they would receive an ad-free viewing experience.

Whether you can stomach the ads or not, the Fallout TV show is likely to bring a lot more eyeballs to Amazon’s often-overlooked video service in the coming weeks.