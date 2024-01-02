Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads to subscribers on January 29 and you’ll need to pay an extra $2.99 per month to remove them.

Both Prime Video movies and TV shows will include advertisements later this month, which Amazon says will help it “continue investing in compelling content” in an email to subscribers.

Even though Amazon’s gross profit for 2023 was $256 billion, an 18.52% increase year-over-year, subscribers will have to fork out an additional $2.99 per month to remove the adverts.

Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. If you don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime, Prime Video is $8.99 per month.

However, with the new $2.99 fee, subscribers will now have to pay $17.98 a month or $11.98, respectively, depending on if you’re an Amazon Prime member or simply subscribe to Prime Video.

Amazon announced it would be adding unskippable adverts to its streaming service in September last year. The ads will be limited, and Amazon promised it will have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers”.

Even if that is indeed the case, one of the biggest appeals of streaming services was that you no longer had to sit through waves of intrusive adverts. But as the cost of streaming platforms has increased and more competitors have arrived, we’ve seen ad-supported tiers introduced to recoup some of the investment.

It’s becoming harder and harder to justify subscribing to so many services, with practically everything these days demanding an ongoing monthly fee. We’ve seen prices continue to increase, with Apple TV, Peacock and even Sony’s PS Plus all costing more in recent months. I expect that we’ll see further price increases in 2024, too.

Will you pay more to remove ads on Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the poll below.