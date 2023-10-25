Apple has announced that the price of some of its subscription services will increase for the second time in two years.

The price of Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ is set to rise for new and existing subscribers by up to 42% (thanks, MacRumors), and the price of Apple One bundles that include these services is also going up, as you’d expect. The price increase takes place immediately for existing subscribers, and in 30 days for existing subscribers.

You can check out the new price changes below:

Apple TV+: $9.99 per month (was $6.99 per month)

Apple Arcade: $6.99 per month (was $4.99 per month)

Apple News+: $12.99 per month (was $9.99 per month)

New Apple One prices

Individual: $19.95 per month (was $16.95 per month)

Family: $25.95 per month (was $22.95 per month)

Premier: $37.95 per month (was $32.95 per month)

Apple justified the price hike in a statement to MacRumors, saying it is “focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

Thankfully, the price of Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ are not set to increase, nor is the price of iCloud. At least for now…

We’ve seen a clear trend of the price of subscription services continuing to rise. Whether it’s Sony and Microsoft raising the price of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, or Amazon adding adverts to its Prime Video service, it seems like there’s no end to the price gouging.

Apple has recently released season 3 of The Morning Show, one of its breakout series which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. It also continues to add new titles to its gaming service Apple Arcade. Check out the best Apple Arcade games if you’re looking for something new to play.