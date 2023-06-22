(Credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Almost a year after Sony raised the price of the PS5, Microsoft is following suit with its own price hike. The Xbox Series X is increasing in price in almost every country in August, but there are a few exceptions. The cost of Microsoft’s flagship console will stay the same in the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia, but you’ll have to pay up to 10% more everywhere else.

The Xbox Series S and the new black Xbox Series S will not be receiving a similar price increase, making Microsoft’s more affordable console an even more tempting proposition outside of the US.

Speaking to The Verge, the head of communications at Xbox Kari Perez explained why the price of the Xbox Series X was increasing.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” says Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are also getting a price hike in July, which marks the first time since the subscription service was launched in 2017. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 to $16.99 a month, and Xbox Game Pass for console will increase from $9.99 to $10.99. PC Game Pass is not rising in price, however.

If you’re already an Xbox Game Pass or Ultimate subscriber, the new pricing won’t take effect until August 13, so it’s a good idea to stock up your subscription before that happens. Remember, you can save on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month membership with our discount code.

We’ve seen countless companies increase the price of their subscription services and hardware, particularly in the last year due to raising inflation and local market conditions. Sony notably raised the price of the PS5 in August last year, and Meta bumped up the price of its Meta Quest 2 headset. Disney Plus, Apple Music and other services also increased in price.

Microsoft had hinted that the Xbox Series X and Game Pass price could increase back in October last year, so if you’ve been on the fence about grabbing an Xbox Series X before Starfield launches, now is the best time to do so.

The timing of the price hike, while never welcome, is actually rather fortuitous for Microsoft. The company had a strong showing during its Xbox Game Showcase and the Xbox Series X is finally going to reach its potential now that Microsoft is no longer developing games for the aging Xbox One. Still, paying more for a console that launched almost three years ago was unthinkable during previous generations, and those already struggling with the cost of living crisis will see this move as yet another kick in the teeth.