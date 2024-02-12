Much to the annoyance of many, Amazon recently introduced ads for its Prime Video service, unless you pay an additional $2.99 a month to remove them.

However, what it failed to mention is that those who don’t pay for an ad-free experience on Prime Video will also no longer receive Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support in shows that benefit from the two technologies.

It means that those with compatible displays will no longer get to enjoy the premium picture quality that Dolby Vision provides or the spatial audio that Dolby Atmos is capable of delivering.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Prime Video removes Dobly Vision and Atmos

🫣 Amazon Prime Video with ads has an ugly secret

😖 Not only do users have to pay $2.99 to remove ads, but it’s missing features

😡 Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos have been removed

👎 Amazon confirmed the change, which it previously didn’t announce

The frustrating change was spotted by Forbes and Amazon has since confirmed that it has removed Dobly Vision and Atmos support deliberately from the tier with advertisements included.

It’s bad enough that users are now subjected to regular ad breaks when originally they weren’t, but removing features that are available to those with compatible displays seems particularly devious and unfair.

Amazon introduced ads into Prime Video on January 29, 2024, much to the chagrin of current subscribers. Prime Video is included in an annual Amazon Prime membership which costs $139 per year. However, if you want to remove ads and enjoy Dolby Vision and Atmos support on Prime Video, you’ll have to cough up an additional $2.99 per month.