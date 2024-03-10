Nintendo has confirmed The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 release date, but you’ll have to wait another two years for this sequel to come to in theaters in the United States, according to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

“This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026,” said Mario and Zelda creator Miyamoto via a post on X today, which also happens to be March 10 or “Mario Day.” He noted it’ll come to “the US and many other markets” on this date, and “throughout the month of April in other territories.”

By then, we should be one year into the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever new console Nintendo announces), as recent rumors suggest the launch will be in early 2025 and go head-to-head with the Sony PS5 Pro that’s expected for the end of this year.

Mario’s big coin collection

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 was inevitable. Last year’s movie, which also launched during the first week of April, broke box office records for an animated film during its opening weekend (surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2). It also carried a chart-topping song from Jack Black (the voice of Bowser) called Peaches.

It launched in every popular movie format, and we wrote about that with a 3D vs 4DX vs IMAX vs Dolby review, and propelled people to a Mario-themed amusement part (we did a deep dive with a Super Nintendo World review, and yes, it was crowded). And, of course, is got people to purchase the best Mario games of all time, minting Nintendo better-than-expected sales and profits, notes CNBC.

More than Mario?

Miyamoto confirmed that the sequel will be “a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.” same as before (live-action Mario is best kept to the early 90s), but he did tease that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will be expanding things a bit.

“We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story,” said Miyamoto. “We hope you'll look forward to it!”

This means The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will almost certainly feature Yoshi as well as other characters in the Mushroom Kingdom universe besides Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong and Bowser. An obvious contender is Wario, and Jack Black is already lobbying for The Last of US actor Pedro Pascal to voice Wario.

Nintendo also working on a live-action Zelda movie, with director Wes Ball (Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) already lined up to direct. It’ll be interesting to see how the release dates for these two Nintendo movies stack up.

While Nintendo announced the Zelda movie back in November 2023, the cast hasn’t been announced yet and its live-action nature sounds like a bigger undertaking than a computer animated Mario sequel with a cast already in place. So expect The Super Mario Bros. 2 ending credits on April 2, 2023 to tease the Zelda movie.