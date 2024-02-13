Amazon is facing a class action lawsuit from a disgruntled customer after it introduced adverts in Prime Video.

Wilbert Napoleon from Eastvale, California, believes Amazon has “changed the deal” by asking customers to pay an additional $2.99 to remove the adverts. He goes on to say: “…people purchased and renewed their Amazon Prime subscriptions believing that they would include ad-free streaming.”

Napoleon points out that those who purchased a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime did so with the knowledge that Prime Video was ad-free and that those who are mid-way through their subscription shouldn’t be asked to pay $2.99 a month for the ad-free version.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Amazon is being sued

🧑‍⚖️ Amazon is facing a class action lawsuit

😡 A customer is suing after the company introduced unskippable ads into Prime Video

💰 Users now have to pay an additional $2.99 per month to remove the adverts

👎 Dolby Vision and Atmos support have also been removed from the standard tier

Napoleon goes on to state that, “For years, Amazon advertised that its Prime subscription included ad-free streaming of movies and TV shows. Like other consumers, Plaintiff purchased the Prime subscription, believing that it would include ad-free streaming of movies and TV shows. But it does not.”

Amazon announced it was introducing ads into Prime Video last year, and the change took place on January 29. It’s also now come to light that not only are subscribers subjected to unskippable ads during TV shows and movies, but you’ll no longer be able to enjoy the benefits of Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Amazon quietly removed Dolby Vision and Atmos support from the new ad tier for Prime Video, which again could be argued was not part of the original deal many signed up for.

Like all class action lawsuits, it remains to be seen whether Napoleon will be successful or if it will be dismissed. There’s also a chance Amazon could settle the matter out of court.

However, you don’t need a background in law to understand that Amazon has changed the terms of what it was originally offering and for what many paid for. If you’ve already stumped up the money for a year of Amazon Prime, you’re getting less than what was previously offered.