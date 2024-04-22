🙌 Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ on Xbox

👍 The offer is available to all Xbox owners, not just Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

💰 You can $30 by claiming the offer

📆 The offer ends on July 7, 2024

Microsoft is giving every Xbox owner three months of Apple TV+ for free, and you don’t even need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to claim it.

The three-month trial is available to every Xbox owner and includes new or returning Apple TV+ subscriptions. To activate the offer, you simply need to sign up through your Xbox.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft writes that the offer is “No strings attached, no hidden fees, just unlimited entertainment at your fingertips” but you can visit Apple’s website for the full terms.

Considering that Apple TV+ costs $9.99 a month, Xbox fans shouldn’t miss this $30 saving. Apple’s streaming platform is home to some excellent shows and films, including the recently released Masters of the Air and Napoleon, along with fan-favorite series like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ is also the place to watch Major League Soccer, with an MLS season pass available.

Apple has teamed up to give away free access to Apple TV+ on PlayStation a couple of times in the past, so it’s nice to see that Xbox fans haven’t been forgotten about. The fact it’s open to every Xbox owner is also a surprise, as Microsoft usually locks free trials and discounts behind its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership tier.

You’ll have until July 7, 2024, to claim your three months of Apple TV+ for free, so don’t wait as this offer won’t last forever.