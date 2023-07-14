Apple is giving PS5 owners six months of Apple TV+ for free, but you only have until July 31, 2023, to grab this great offer.

A six months subscription to Apple’s streaming platform would usually set you back almost $42, so if you’ve always wanted to watch acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and Silo, now’s your chance.

The offer is valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in the United States, but PS5 owners in the UK can stack the free six months even if they already subscribe. You’ll need to redeem the offer from your PlayStation 5 console, as it can’t be claimed on a PC or mobile device

How to get 6 months of Apple TV+ for free on PS5

It’s easy to grab six months of Apple TV+ through your PlayStation 5. Simply find or download the Apple TV app in the Media Hub tab of your PS5, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Once the app has been installed, open it up and sign in or create an Apple ID. And that’s all there is to it. You’re now ready to enjoy your six-month free trial to Apple TV+, and if you cancel right away you’ll still have access until the trial ends.

Apple recently uploaded the entire first episode of the hit TV show Silo to Twitter, giving potential new subscribers a taste of what’s to come. Apple TV is also the home of Major League Soccer and continues to receive exclusive content you find anywhere else.

Apple held a similar promotion in July 2022 for PS5 owners, but after Apple TV+ received a 40% price hike in October, it’s an even more appealing offer than it was last time around.