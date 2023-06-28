Twitter has gone through some rather questionable changes in recent months ever since Elon Musk’s takeover, but one pleasing new addition has been the ability to let subscribers upload two-hour-long videos. And now Apple has taken advantage of it.

Apple has uploaded the entire first episode of Silo, its hit new Apple TV show, to the platform. You can watch the show for free, giving you a taster and hopefully drawing you in before the series finale launches later this week. If you’d like to subscribe to Apple TV, it now costs $6.99 a month instead of $4.99 after a recent price hike last year.

The video has amassed 28.2 million views as of writing, which is an impressive amount of eyeballs and a great way of promoting Apple’s new show. What’s more, you can easily watch the entire thing on your TV in a couple of simple steps using AirPlay.

How to watch Silo from Twitter on your TV

Simply swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone, tap on the screen mirroring icon (the two overlapping rectangles), and select the device you’d like to use. Open up Twitter, find the video you want to watch, and then tilt your phone so it makes it fullscreen. Boom, you’re now watching Silo on your TV, via your phone.

Not everyone has used Twitter’s video upload feature for its intended purposes –we’ve seen plenty of copyright breaches from illegal uploads from those looking to exploit the system. However, recently more creators and companies have embraced Twitter’s new change.

Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson is probably the most notable user who is taking advantage of Twitter’s new video rules. Carlson has started uploading his show straight to Twitter instead of the usual video platforms like YouTube after he was controversially let go by Fox News with no explanation to the public.

Remember, if you’d like to upload a video to Twitter that’s longer than three minutes you need to be a Twitter Blue subscriber, which costs $8 a month or $84 a year.