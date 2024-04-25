🎮 The Asus ROG Ally has just received a big boost

👏 AMD’s frame generation technology is now available on the handheld

📈 It can substantially increase the frame rates in supported games

🙌 AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames is also come to consoles soon

Asus ROG Ally owners are in for a treat, as the performance of the portable PC has just received a serious shot in the arm.

In an announcement on the Asus ROG Forum, the company announced that AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is now available for the popular handheld as part of a free update.

AFMF is a frame generation technology designed to increase frame rates and provide a smoother experience when gaming. It can provide a performance uplift of almost 100% in supported games, but it’s best to have a game running at a locked 60fps before enabling the feature.

Frame generation has become a desirable feature on PCs, with Nvidia and AMD both offering unique solutions that make games run and look smoother, without degrading resolution. AMD’s frame generation technology will soon make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with Immortals of Aveum the first title to utilize the feature.

Immortals of Aveum is currently this month’s PS Plus free games so download it before May 6 if you’d like to see how AFMF works on consoles when the update releases.

The new Asus ROG Ally update also addresses some other issues, such as increasing the display speed of the Game Library, solving a sporadic issue where the AMD graphics card driver updates timeout, and expanding key mapping functionality. You can read the full changelog here.

How to turn on AMD Fluid Motion Frames on the Asus ROG Ally

To turn on AMD Fluid Motion Frames on your Asus ROG Ally, open the AMD Software and head to Gaming > Graphics, and toggle AMD Fluid Motion Frames on. AFMF is not available in the Command Center just yet, but Asus said it’s working on integrating the new feature.

We’ll have to wait and see whether AMD Fluid Motion Frames comes to Valve’s Steam Deck. But with a 90Hz refresh rate on the OLED model compared to the 120Hz display on Asus ROG Ally, it’s clear you’ll be able to enjoy higher frame rates on Asus’s handheld.