Today, I’ll be testing and reviewing the Rabbit R1, the mystery “AI pocket companion” that, for $199, will let me physically hold AI in my hand. I’ll answer all your questions about this unique artificial intelligence gadget that’s similar to chatbots like ChatGPT but contained inside a real-world piece of hardware – with some fun twists.

The Rabbit R1 is a novel, orange device with a touchscreen and rotating “computer vision camera” that takes the power of Large Language Models (LLMs like ChatGPT) and puts them into action by actually completing your requests, according to Rabbit CEO and Founder Jesse Lyu. And that’s what I’m going to heavily test for paid The Shortcut subscribers over the next 24 hours in my ongoing Rabbit R1 review.

Rabbit R1: What can it do better than ChatGPT?

Lyu says the rabbitOS operating system that powers the R1 goes beyond being just a straightforward Q&A-based LLM like ChatGPT. It gets things done by offering a Large Action Model (LAM). That’s a big promise, and so far, the actions have been limited to controlled demos, but the examples ahead of tonight’s launch event did impress me.

🏖️ Research and book a trip. Ask to compile a detailed itinerary, ask follow-up questions, and request modifications (so far, this is typical of LLMs). Then book it directly from the R1’s screen (now that’s unique to LAMs). Don’t worry – you can still review everything before the R1 books you a non-refundable Caribbean vacation to Fyre Festival 2.

🚗 Ask for a specific Uber. Request a car with natural language: “I want space for six passengers and three pieces of luggage,” and the R1 will suggest – and book – an UberXL from your location to your desired destination. This will benefit older adults and next-generation kids who won’t know (and don’t want to spend time reading) about various options within app services (they’re not Uber experts like us). They’ll speak naturally to AI based on their real-life needs. That’s the future.

🍕 Order food that everyone likes. Yes, you can order food from an app, but AI can understand what’s popular on the menu. Ask the Rabbit R1 to order “the most popular option from Pizza Hut menu.” It will spit out the top choice and execute the delivery (it’s hand-tossed with cheese, in case you were wondering).

🥦 What can I cook? Here’s a fridge selfie. If you have a bunch of ingredients in the fridge, snap a photo with the 360° computer vision camera and ask the R1 to suggest a dish. It'll suggest some easy-to-make options based on what's visible – although most fridges are messy with plenty of groceries in the back. The true winner here is Samsung’s Bespoke Refrigerator Fridge with an AI Vision camera that can see and suggest dishes based on what goes in and out of the fridge. I like the idea Rabbit is going for (and it’s less expensive), but Samsung beat them to it with a better accounting of your current groceries.

🎭 Which actor is in this movie? Ask, “Which actor stars in Christopher Nolan’s most recent film?” The playfully animated rabbitOS interface can return the actor's name (in text and voice), their picture and a brief description of their character. Note: Google gets this wrong and suggests actor John David Washington from the [older, not the latest] 2020 Nolan movie, Tenet

📈 Check stocks. The R1 brings a trio of result types: voice, text, and a simple graph to answer your question about the performance of any company. So far, this has been the most ordinary part of Rabbit R1 AI demos.

🎵 Play a song. Tell me about it. Not only will it play a song from Spotify, but you can ask some trivia without extra context or formal commands (like re-mentioning the name of the song or artist): “Who wrote the lyrics?” and even “What do you think of the song?” It may fetch expert opinions on the song based on blogs without requiring you to search.

The Rabbit R1: bold, but not overpromising

There are other bold claims made about the Rabbit R1: it’s supposed to be “10x faster than most voice AI projects” and “answer questions within 500ms,” according to Lyu. Again, I’ll test these claims and metrics as I continue to experiment with my Rabbit R1 review unit throughout this week.

Lyu says “We didn’t build the Rabbit R1 to replace your phone.” This is in stark contrast to the Humane Ai Pin.

But there’s one key claim that hasn’t been attached to this AI device: Lyu says, “We didn’t build the Rabbit R1 to replace your phone.” This is in stark contrast to the Humane Ai Pin, a hardware wearable with artificial intelligence that received poor reviews from most of the tech press this month. So, I’ll be asking two big questions: Does this work (outside of controlled demos)? Do we really need an AI gadget?

Lyu and his team at Rabbit aren’t creating the R1 to replace smartphones, but he also doesn’t have very kind words for the recent evolution of iPhone and Android devices. He makes the claim that current app-based phones offer the same year-to-year experience (not exactly true) with 100s of apps that don’t work together (true). He says that Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa often struggle to understand you, and while many of today’s LLM chatbots do understand you better, they drop the ball when it comes to getting tasks done.

Rabbit R1: is it worth it?

I agree that today’s siloed phone apps don’t work together, but they are created by millions of talented app developers – all with their own unique styles and intentions. Apple’s App Store has up to two million apps, and they offer deeper information than any LLM or LAM can regurgitate – far more than surface-level hit-and-run chatbot prompts. The rabbitOS has simple graphics that, while cute, can only offer so much context. You may always want to bypass the R1 (after the influencer hype wears down) and dive into the native app for more information. Time will tell.

Furthermore, Apple’s forthcoming iOS 18 update, set to be revealed at WWDC 2024 on June 10, is likely to focus heavily on AI. We may see the most advanced Siri update since the virtual assistant launched 12 years ago. My Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review shows how AI translations and summaries are the future of phones, and things are just getting started with AI-powered smartphones.

With similar AI goals in mind, Google just combined its Android and devices teams to streamline Gemini AI advancements, Meta debuted its Llama 3 chatbot on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp last week, and Microsoft-backed ChatGPT is scheduled to launch ChatGPT-5 this summer, and it may bridge the gap between LLM and LAM. They’re all playing catch up to start-ups like Rabbit and ChatGPT, proving that even the biggest tech titans can be caught flat-footed in 2024.

But while the $199 Rabbit R1 will be my go-to AI pocket companion for a few months, Apple and others already have a vast ecosystem, and my iPhone 15 Pro Max has reserved space in my pocket. All Rabbit’s competitors need to do is tie everything together and push an update (in some cases, it’ll be free) to millions of loyal users. Just know that before you spend $199 if you’re on a budget.

Rabbit R1 price and hardware

The good news for Lyu and the team behind the orange, pocket-friendly Rabbit R1 is that initial pre-orders have already sold out. Putting down $199 for the AI device today will see your order ship by June at the earliest, according to the official Rabbit website.

Another thing I like about the Rabbit R1 besides the low price: there’s no subscription cost attached to this device. That’s a key difference between it and the Humane Ai pin which costs $800 upfront and $24 per month for service.

The Rabbit R1 comes in one color – orange – and has pocket dimensions very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 when closed. It’s 78mm x 78mm x 13mm, and perfect for the palm of my hand. Its front includes a display, a 360° rotational camera (called the Rabbit Eye), and an analog scroll wheel for simple navigation. A push-to-talk (PTT) button on the side gives the Rabbit R1 walkie-talkie vibes. Only you’re talking to your AI, not your best friend.

Hidden within the device is a microphone array, a speaker, Bluetooth, WiFi and a SIM card slot that connects to a Global 4G LTE network in data-only mode. As I continue to review the Rabbit R1, I’m going to be very interested in how the service performs when there’s no monthly fee.

Privacy matters

When it comes to privacy, Rabbit R1 is taking a hands-off approach to logins and passwords. It doesn’t store third-party credentials on device, according to Lyu. Instead, when it needs to log into apps like Uber, Spotify or DooDash, or LLMs like Midjourney, it’ll redirect you to the official login pages of those services on another device (like your laptop or phone).

Importantly, the 360° rotating camera with computer vision isn’t always on. That’s a misnomer I keep hearing about the Humane Ai Pin as well. From a tech podcast this weekend that talked about the poor reviews, I heard: “And it’s always recording you!” which is untrue of the Humane Ai Pin as well as the Rabbit R1. That was always something that stumped me when I tested and wrote the Google Glass review on TechRadar. Someone in LA once came up from behind me, tapped me on the shoulder and asked me, “Are you recording me right now?” I shot back with, “Dude, no. And you’re behind me!” 😠

More to come from Rabbit R1 review

This is launch day for the Rabbit R1, and I’ll continue to discover where it truly excels, where it utterly fails, and where its AI actually learns as time goes on. There’s a “teach mode” that can record tasks in the same vein as IFTTT or Apple’s Shortcuts, but with the twist that it uses AI tools like Midjourney to advance the AI model exponentially.

Is the Rabbit R1 worth $199? For early tech adopters, yes. It’s an inexpensive AI gadget that not only answers questions like a ChatGPT LLM but also promises to take action as a LAM. Everyone else on the fence and on a budget should see how my week plays out before executing on a purchase. Things like performance and battery have to be tested in-depth in the final review.

Even then, the iOS 18 update could soon make the Rabbit R1 an irrelevant novelty toy only early adopters tout until Apple’s June 10 event. I’m going to be cautious of telling people to spend money on something they don’t need. That said, to see where the first AI device that seems worth carrying around will take me, I’m jumping down the rabbit hole for the next two months.