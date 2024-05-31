🧪 Testing the 1,000 True Fans theory

Out of my 1M+ followers on X, Instagram and The Shortcut, I’m testing this theory by Wired magazine co-founder Kevin Kelly. Samsung gave me 1,000 discount codes last week to make its SmartTag 2 tracker just $1 during its recent sales event.

The response? Overwhelmingly positive replies ⤵️

I was able to field discount codes to REAL people (not bots or Discord resale groups that often snap up public codes). This meant individually direct messaging people during Memorial Day!! – offering an individualized code, using people’s first names in messages and getting back to replies when people had (lots of) questions.

The work was worth it for one reason: TRUST. These same people (who trusted my PS5 restock advice and recently trusted me when I said the Rabbit R1 wasn’t any good) now know I’ll have the best deal on Black Friday, the best upgrade price for the next phone launch event, and PS5 Pro restock info. A handful upgraded to become paid subscribers of The Shortcut, which keeps our human journalism alive.

But the real value is having the trust of my followers. Big shout out to Rich DeMuro and SiriusXM’s DJ Lord Sear for helping me spotlight that I had these exclusive discount codes to their radio listeners.

🔒 For paid subscribers only

My promised PlayStation Store discount code is in stock (while it lasts) for paid subscribers (you can use a free trial to nab it, but do consider supporting The Shortcut team if you’re saving money in the process).

$100 PlayStation Gift Card for $85**

50% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26 (MSRPP is $51 and may go up as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, normally $70, will launch on Game Pass in October)

➡️ I'll put them at the very bottom of this page until they run out

*If they run out, I’ll have more discount codes next weekend for subscribers

**If this one sells out (it’ll go FAST) and you subscribe, message me. I’ll put you first in line for the next batch and privately DM you

Today’s 10-story newsletter continues below the calendar ⤵️

📆 Your Tech Calendar

My $100 PlayStation gift card discount code for paid subscribers goes even further this week during Sony’s “Days of Play” sales event. The PlayStation Plus membership is 30% off and select PS5 games are up to $20 off until June 12.

Hardware, which my PlayStation discount code doesn’t cover, is also cheaper: the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital are $50 off, while the PSVR 2 headset is $100 off.

$50 off PS5 Slim at Walmart

$50 off PS5 Slim Digital at Walmart

Walmart: PS5 Slim Digital

$100 off PSVR 2 at Walmart

💰 You can save $50 on the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition

👏 Sony has also knocked $100 off the PSVR 2 and PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

👍 PlayStation+ members can also save up to 30% off on memberships

📆 The offers end on June 12, 2024

🍎 2. Apple to show Siri’s AI superpowers within apps on June 10

Siri is reportedly being retooled for iOS 18, and it could have AI features to rival what I liked in my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review and fulfill the broken promises I cited in my Rabbit R1 review. The latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Siri will act more like a Large Language Model (like we covered with ChatGPT-4o) and be able to handle various complex tasks within your favorite apps.

What does that mean exactly? Ask Siri to summarize a recorded conversation and text it to a co-worker, or crop a photo and email it to a friend – and you can do it all by voice, reports Gurman. At first, the new Siri will handle one command at a time with plans to allow users to chain them. Siri was one of the weaker parts I tested in my iPhone 15 Pro Max review, so its iOS 18 revamp will be greatly appreciated.

Something to know: You may need an iPhone 15 Pro or later to take advantage of some on-device AI features. It sounds like it’ll require the compute power of the A17 Pro chip, which will spur a lot of upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 this fall.

🍎 Apple’s iOS 18 update will reportedly overhaul Siri with AI features

🗣️ Prepare to control app tasks by voice and eventually chain commands

📝 Example: Summarize this audio recording and text it to Adam and Kevin

🏆 These are some of the best features first offered within the Galaxy S24

🤖 A deal with ChatGPT OpenAI may bring more generative AI to iPhones

📱 You may need iPhone 15 Pro or later to use some on-device AI features

📆 iOS 18 will be unveiled on June 10 at WWDC and launch this fall

Microsoft has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass on day one. It’s a huge coup for Microsoft’s subscription service, which has seen its growth stagnate in recent years.

Call of Duty continues to be one of the best-selling games every year and it means Xbox gamers will be able to play this year’s version without shelling out $70. Microsoft will be hoping that Call of Duty’s addition will lead to a significant increase in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions as a result.

We’ll find out more about the next Call of Duty game on Sunday, June 9 in LA. A Call of Duty Direct presentation is being held after the Xbox Games Showcase, which should include all the information we want to know.

50% Xbox Game Pass w/ our discount code

👏 Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty game to launch on Xbox Game Pass

👍 It will be available to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass subscribers

🤔 Microsoft had been weighing up whether or not Call of Duty should launch on its subscription service

📈 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will likely be the best-selling game of this year

❎ Before a price increase: You should load up on our Xbox Game Pass deal now. Every new CoD is usually $70, and the math won’t math in October

The Legend of Zelda LEGO set was rumored to be in production early last year, but it’s finally been revealed in all its glory. The set can be configured to look like the Great Deku Tree in either the N64’s Ocarina of Time or how it appears in Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch.

The set contains 2,500 pieces and costs $300. It launches on September 1, 2024, and it’ll be available to preorder LEGO store “soon.” The announcement comes hot off the heels of The Lord of the Rings LEGO set based on Barad-dûr. It’s quite a bit more expensive than the Deku Tree at $459.99, but it includes 5,471 pieces and stands three feet tall.

Pre-order from LEGO

🤝 Nintendo and LEGO are teaming up once again to release a new set

🌳 The Legend of Zelda Great Deku tree set has been rumored for a while

👍 It features minifigures from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild

💰 It costs $300 and contains 2,500 pieces

📺 5. Apple TV+ app is coming to Android

It looks like Apple TV+ is finally coming to Android phones and tablets. The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who spotted a job listing from Apple that said the company was seeking an “Android Software Engineer – Apple TV App” to join the software and services team.

Apple has slowly allowed more of its apps on rival platforms in recent years, including Windows PCs. You can also download the Apple TV+ app on Android TVs, but not phones or tablets. That should change soon, however, bringing the likes of Ted Lasso, Severance, and Major League Soccer to more devices.

👍 Apple could bring its Apple TV+ app to Android phones and tablets

🕵️ A new job listing was spotted that suggests an Android app is in development

👏 Apple has allowed its apps on more devices in recent years

🌎 Android has a 70% market share worldwide as of early 2024

Astro’s Playroom, one of the best PS5 games for months (until we wrote our Stellar Blade review and made that #1), will get a full-fledged sequel soon. Astro Bot is brimming with creativity, looks visually stunning and is fundamentally different from the vast majority of titles out there. It looks like something the great minds at Nintendo would cook up and is reminiscent of Super Mario Galaxy.

Not free this time: But unlike Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot won’t be free. It’s a standalone title that will be available physically or digitally, though no price has been shared just yet. Pre-orders for Astro Bot begin on June 7, 2024, and the release date is September 6, 2024.

More news about Astro Bot

Additionally: Sony announced that God of War Ragnarok and Until Dawn this year will come to the PC – but require a PlayStation Network account. That means while in people in 73 countries will be able to play it on PC, it won’t be supported in 118 countries like Monaco, Serbia, Lithuania, Jamaica, and Belarus.

🔒 🪓 Paid subscribers only: Best DualSense Edge settings for God of War Ragnarok

Last but not Silent: One final new game was announced this week: Silent Hill 2 remake will come out on October 8, and the classic horror game will be exclusive to PS5 among the consoles (and also on PC).

Silent Hill 2 remake pre-order links

Preorder from Walmart

Preorder from Best Buy

Preorder from GameStop

🤖 Astro’s Playroom is getting a full Astro Bot on PS5 on September 6

🛍️ Pre-orders launch June 7, but it won’t be free like Astro’s Playroom

🖥️ PC gamers will finally get God of War Ragnarok and Until Dawn this year

🪓 Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to the PS5 and PC on October 8

📱 7. Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition has already sold out

Nothing has announced a special edition of its excellent Nothing Phone (2a), but you might have trouble finding one as it’s already sold out. The new colorful version of the $350 phone looks a little bit like R2-D2 and wouldn’t look out of place in the Xbox game, Starfield.

Adam Bates, Design Director at Nothing, said: “We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colors; red, blue, and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.”

📆 The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched on May 29

😮 It’s already sold out on Nothing’s website

🎨 The Special Edition is adorned with more primary colors as opposed to the minimalist design we’re used to

👍 It’s identical to the Phone (2a) aside from the special colorway

Google has announced the Fitbit Ace LTE, a smartwatch that kids and parents will both love. According to Google, it’s the first-of-its-kind connected smartwatch that transforms exercise into play and safely helps kids lead more active, independent lives.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is suitable for children ages seven and over and includes features that will give parents and guardians peace of mind. Parents can track their child’s real-time location, call, send and receive text and voice messages, add contacts they trust, and manage settings like School Time to eliminate distractions during class.

In terms of specs, the Fitbit Ace LTE is water resistant up to 50 meters, has a battery life of more than 16 hours, and has a high-resolution display that is scratch-resistant and dustproof. You can preorder the Fitbit Ace LTE today for $229.95 exclusively at the Google Store or from Amazon’s online store. The Fitbit Ace Pass is $9.99 or $119.99 for an annual subscription.

👦🏻 The Fitbit Ace LTE is a smartwatch aimed at children and parents

👷🏻 It aims to make exercise fun and contains plenty of child safety features

💰 The watch costs $229.95 and you’ll need to pay $9.99 for the LTE features

📆 The Fitbit Ace LTE releases on June 5

The PS Plus free games for June have been revealed, and it’s a cracking lineup. PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers can download SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 from June 4.

Don’t forget to download May’s free PS Plus games before they’re gone. You can claim EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and the Destiny 2: Lightfall DLC as part of your PlayStation Plus membership.

👀 The free PS Plus games for June have been revealed

👏 Subscribers can download SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 from June 4

🚨 Don’t forget to download May’s free games before they’re gone

PSVR 2 fans haven’t had it easy since the headset launched, with a lack of first-party support and general disinterest from Sony making the $549 peripheral seem like a raw deal. Thankfully, though, PlayStation VR 2 owners can claim five free games, which should at least give you something new to play.

The five games include Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2. The only catch is that you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus Premium member to claim them.

🆓 Sony is finally giving away some free PSVR 2 games

🤷‍♂️ You’ll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium to claim them

📆 Five games are up for grabs until June 12

💰 You can also save $100 on a PSVR 2 or PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

These should last longer, as I’m paywalling them. And if you’re a subscriber, you’ll have access to these codes weekly. Last week, the PlayStation discount code sold out almost immediately, so I’m offering first access to our biggest supporters.

Note: If you’re outside of the US, you’ll need to use a VPN, as checkout requires you to be in (or VPN in) from a US location.