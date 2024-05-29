🤝 Nintendo and LEGO are teaming up once again to release a new set

🌳 The Legend of Zelda Great Deku tree set has been rumored for a while

👍 It features minifigures from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild

💰 It costs $300 and contains 2,500 pieces

Nintendo and LEGO have revealed a brand-new set based on the Great Deku tree from The Legend of Zelda series.

The set has been rumored for a while, but any LEGO-loving fans who enjoy Link’s epic adventures will be pleased to see it finally come to fruition.

The Great Deku Tree LEGO set contains 2,500 pieces and costs $300. It can be transformed into two versions of the sentient tree: the wisely old look from the N64’s Ocarina of Time, or the updated, more colorful Deku Tree seen in Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch.

The set comes with four LEGO minifigures to suit each game. There’s Princess Zelda and Link dressed in the recognizable blue Breath of the Wild attire, and Young Link and Link in the classic green tunic from Ocarina of Time.

As we’ve come to expect, the set contains plenty of easter eggs for fans to enjoy. You’ll find the Master Sword pedestal from Breath of the Wild, as well as Link’s treehouse from Ocarina of Time. You’ll also find some Koroks, Deku Babas, Navi the Fairy, the Deku Sprout, and a Skulltula.

The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set launches on September 1, 2024. You can preorder it from the LEGO store now.

LEGO recently announced a Lord of the Rings LEGO set based on Barad-dûr. It’s quite a bit more expensive than the Deku Tree at $459.99, but it includes 5,471 pieces and stands three feet tall.

