Nintendo, long overdue for the LEGO treatment, has made up for it in the last three years, with at least 62 Super Mario-themed sets, including a delightful LEGO Bowser set and the “playable” LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System. Even Atari got in on the action last year with its delightful Atari 2600 LEGO set. Now, it seems the plastic brick company may be making its first foray into the land of Hyrule with a Legend of Zelda set based around The Great Deku Tree.

The set, along with 12 others from various massive intellectual properties ranging from The Lord of the Rings (we may be assembling the Eye of Sauron soon) to Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge to the very skyline of Gotham City, according to a report at prominent German LEGO leak site PromoBricks (via The Verge), who noted the source – a forum user who’d claimed to have been part of a LEGO survey and who the outlet spoke with and viewed images from – is unusual and worth at least some skepticism.

PromoBricks also noted that the inclusion of the sets, some of which were early prototypes, in a survey doesn’t guarantee their release, and speculated the rumored LEGO sets could be released anywhere between the next few months and 2025.

The leak suggests this will be a 2-in-1 set that lets you recreate both the Ocarina of Time version of the tree and the Breath of the Wild one. It would include little LEGO Links in both his green Kokiri outfit and smaller legs and his Blue outfit from Breath of the Wild with longer legs. It sounds like only the Breath of the Wild version of Zelda will be present, and you’ll be able to build Hestu (who’s referred to as ‘Maronus,’ the German version name for the character).

What is The Great Deku Tree?

For those confused few who haven’t voraciously consumed all of the Zelda games, The Great Deku Tree is a central figure in three of the series’ most laudable games: The Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker and Breath of the Wild.

Arguably its most impactful role is in The Ocarina of Time, where the tree touches off Link’s most legendary adventure with its own tragic death in spite of Link’s efforts to save it – an event I just relived a few nights ago, and I’m here to tell you, I’d forgotten how emotional that scene is.

As a child, I would go back to The Great Deku Tree again and again, feeling a weird sense of loss and longing every time. That may say more about my emotional development than the game, but still, it makes The Great Deku Tree, to my mind, the most logical starting point for LEGO and Nintendo to pick for The Legend of Zelda.