📆 A new LEGO Lord of the Rings set is out on June 4

👁️ Fans can own Barad-dûr, the home of Sauron

💰 The set costs $459.99 and includes 5,471 pieces

🦶 It also comes with 10 minifigures which include Frodo

LEGO has revealed a new Lord of the Rings set that will be a must-have for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world.

For the price of $459.99, you can own Barad-dûr, the home of the evil Sauron and his all-seeing eye. It’s 5,471 pieces in total and stands at almost three feet tall, so don’t be surprised if you feel like you’ve gone on quite the adventure after completing this towering set.

What makes The Lord of the Rings LEGO set special is that the Eye of Sauron glows thanks to a LEGO light brick, and it includes a pair of mechanically operated front doors and some easter eggs inside that fans will appreciate.

The set comes with 10 minifigures, too, which include Frodo, Sam, Gollum, and Sauron himself, to name but a few. There’s plenty to get your fingers on once the building is complete.

You can own the Eye of Sauron from June 4 and LEGO Insiders can get hold of it slightly earlier on June 1. It should pair nicely with the LEGO Rivendell set which was released last year for $500, though you might need to make a bit more room for it.

Its announcement comes hot off the heels of a new Lord of the Rings movie. Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is anticipated to be released in 2026, and Andy Serkis is set to star and direct the feature. Peter Jackson and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Phillippa Boyens will also be involved every step of the way, and the film will “explore storylines yet to be told” in Middle-Earth.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.