The Silent Hill 2 remake releases exclusively on PS5 and PC on October 8, just in time for Halloween. The game is being developed by Bloober Team, the studio that created the timed Xbox Series X exclusive, The Medium.

The Silent Hill 2 remake was announced in 2022 and is a reimagining of the classic survival horror game that was released on PS2. The goal is to recapture the same magic that Team Silent achieved in 2001 but deliver a new experience using cutting-edge technology.

Expect a few changes to the original, particularly when it comes to voice acting, combat, and some of the puzzles that fans will remember. Bloober Team has said it wants to preserve the original game’s essence, but enrich elements where possible.

You can pre-order Silent Hill 2 today. Those who pre-order the standard edition will receive a Mira the Dog Mask and Robbie the Rabbit Mask (only on PS5), while the deluxe edition contains a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, Pyramid Head Mask, and the two masks previously mentioned. Preorders of the deluxe edition also give players 48-hour early access.

Two more Silent Hill games are also in development: Silent Hill: Townfall and Silent Hill 2f. Expect more updates on these two titles in the future.

