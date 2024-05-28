🆓 Sony is finally giving away some free PSVR 2 games

It hasn’t been easy owning a PSVR 2, but Sony is giving something back to those who shelled out $549 for its PSVR virtual reality headset.

Sony is giving away five free PSVR 2 games as part of the company’s Days of Play promotion, but you’ll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium to get them.

The five games include Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2.

The move comes a few months after Meta launched its Meta Quest Plus subscription, which gives users free titles every month and a library of games to play. It’s unclear whether Sony will start giving away PSVR 2 games more regularly now – similar to how we’re used to receiving free PS Plus games every month – but it’s a pleasing start nonetheless.

Unfortunately for current PSVR 2 owners, Sony has seemingly all but dropped any meaningful first-party support for the platform, leaving the headset at the mercy of third-party developers and publishers who believe it’s worth porting a game to Sony’s headset.

There haven’t been any meaningful system updates either, like adding the option so that PSVR 2 can play 3D movies.

It makes it hard to recommend the PlayStation VR2 to anyone but virtual reality enthusiasts, then, though that could change when PC support arrives sometime in the future.

We’ve yet to see a permanent price cut on the PSVR 2, despite sales reportedly stalling and production being placed on hold, but you can save $100 off the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain package from May 29 to June 12. Those who purchase the PSVR 2 through direct.playstation.com and subscribe to PS Plus will also receive 12 months of Netflix Premium.

