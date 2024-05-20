Microsoft has announced a new lineup of Surface devices with the Surface Pro Copilot+ PC and Surface Laptop 6. Both have made the full switch from Intel to Qualcomm processors and Microsoft promises they’re staggeringly better.

First up the new Surface Pro Copilot+ (no more model numbers) comes with an optional 13-inch OLED screen for the first time. It also features a quad-HD front-facing camera to make you look even clearer for webcalls. This new Surface Pro also comes with a new Flex keyboard that can work completely wirelessly with its tablet half, which can come in handy for launch shortcuts while working on images or drafting a document with its included Surface Pen.

Thanks to its new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Microsoft says the new Surface pro is a whopping 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9 it replaces. This new Copilot+ PC is also supposedly capable of 40 trillion operations per second compared to the measly 18-trillion Apple M3 claims to be capable of.

The Surface Pro Copilot+ PC starts at $999, though that only gets you a standard LCD display, Snapdragon X Plus chip, 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have to pony up with $1,499 to get the OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite processor, but at least it comes with 512GB of storage too.

The Flex Keyboard is also pretty pricey at $349 by itself or $449 if you wan the new Surface pen too.

The Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is available for preorder starting today and will ship on June 18.

Surface Laptop 6

The Surface Laptop 6 like the new Surface Pro is similarly an Arm-powered device. It comes in either a 13.8-inch or 15-inch screen size. Both touchscreen displays offer Dobly Vision IQ HDR support with a 120Hz refresh rate, but you’ll get a higher-resolution experience on the 15-inch (2,496 x 1,664) versus the 13-inch (2,304 x 1,536).

With the new processors in two, Microsoft claims the new Surface Laptop is 80% faster than the previous generation. Battery life has also supposedly been increased up to 22 hours of local video playback.

The Surface Laptop starts at $999 for the 13.8-inch model or $1,199.99 for the 15-inch. Both models are available for preorder now and will begin shipping on June 18th.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.