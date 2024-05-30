👦🏻 The Fitbit Ace LTE is a smartwatch designed for kids and parents

Google has announced a new smartwatch aimed at making fitness fun for children while giving parents peace of mind. The Fitbit Ace LTE is designed to be worn by children over seven and aims to transform exercise into play.

The Fitbit Ace LTE brings exercise and video games together, delivering fully immersive, interactive 3D games that you can enjoy on your wrist. The more a child moves, the more game time they can unlock. Each game is built specifically for the device and uses haptics, sounds, and the accelerometer to deliver fun and engaging gameplay.

The watch also includes a feature that is reminiscent of Tamagotchis. Kids will be able to look after customizable creatures known as eejies. The more kids reach their movement goals, the more healthy and happy your eejie will get. By completing daily activities, kids can earn arcade tickets to customize their eejie’s look with new outfits.

Parents will also appreciate the Fitbit Ace LTE’s child safety features. With a Fitbit Ace Pass, which costs $9.99 a month or $119.99 for an annual subscription, parents can see their child’s real-time location, call, send and receive text and voice messages, add contacts they trust, and manage settings like School Time to eliminate distractions during class.

Google will also add Tap to Pay so kids can have safe and easy access to pocket money when they’re on the go. There’s no need to buy a SIM card, pay an activation fee, or visit a carrier to set up the Fitbit Ace LTE, simply download the app on both Android and iOS.

In terms of specs, the Fitbit Ace LTE is no slouch. It’s water resistant up to 50 meters and has a battery life that lasts more than 16 hours. The high-resolution display is scratch-resistant and dustproof and you’ll receive a free bumper in the box for added protection.

You can preorder the Fitbit Ace LTE today for $229.95 exclusively at the Google Store or in Amazon’s online store. You’ll need the Fitbit Ace Pass data plan to enable the built-in LTE connectivity for calling, messaging, and location sharing. The Fitbit Ace LTE will be available from the Google Store and Amazon starting June 5.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.