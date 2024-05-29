💰 You can save $50 on the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Sony has a whole host of offers for players to take advantage of as part of its Days of Play sales event. You’ll have until June 12, 2024, to grab these deals, so don’t miss out.

PS5 deals

Perhaps the highlight of Sony’s Days of Play sale is a pleasing discount on the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. You can save $50 off the new PS5 Slim models, bringing the price from $499.99 to $449.99 and $459.99 to $399.99, respectively.

Walmart: PS5 Slim

Walmart: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

PSVR 2 deals

Sony is also offering a rare discount on its PSVR 2 headset. You can save $100 on the PSVR 2 and PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which might tempt those who have been waiting for a price drop to pick up the PS5 headset.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can also download five PSVR 2 games for free: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2.

Walmart: PSVR 2

Walmart: PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain

PS5 game deals

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

You can get $20 off some of the best PS5 games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and Rise of the Ronin. Click the links below to see the deals:

PlayStation Plus deals

You’ll have to access these deals directly through your PlayStation 5 or the PSN Store, but new subscribers can save 30% on a PlayStation Plus on a 12-month membership until June 9. Current members can get 25% off PlayStation Plus Extra, or save 30% off PlayStation Plus Premium for the remainder of their membership when they upgrade their memberships between May 29 and June 12.

Check out our PlayStation Plus discount code to save money on memberships. It’s often cheaper than going through Sony directly. Don’t forget to grab this month’s PS Plus free games before they’re gone, too.

