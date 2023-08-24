I’m starting today’s email with free money from Mark Zuckerberg’s pockets (he won’t miss it): the deadline to claim your part of Facebook’s $725m privacy settlement is this Friday at 11:59pm PT. Directions are linked below. ⤵️ You’re not alone - I’ve been putting it off too.

Also, you’ve sent me questions asking if this new PlayStation Portal is worth buying. It’s a PS5 add-on that, so far, doesn’t seem worth $200. Adam Vjestica did a deep dive into the late 2023-bound PS Portal that won’t even work with wireless earbuds unless you buy the new $199 PlayStation Earbuds.

👍💰 Winner: Settlement deadline is this Friday at 11:59pm PT

If you held a Facebook account in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you can file for compensation from the social media company, which has agreed to pay a $725 million privacy settlement.

🫰How much? It’s unclear how much users will receive from the settlement, as the the total amount will depend on how many users make a claim.

😅 Act now: You’ll obviously receive $0 if you don’t file a claim before the deadline of August 25 at 11:59pm PT.

🤨 🎮 Loser: We wanted more from Sony’s first portable console since the Vita

We finally have a name and price point for Sony’s Project Q handheld. It’s called PlayStation Portal, costs $200, and is exactly what many thought it would be.

🎮 What it is: Basically, this is an optional add-on that lets you play PS5 games via Remote Play on the same Wi-Fi network as your console

❌ What it isn’t: It’s not PSP or PSVita, nor is it a rival to Nintendo Switch

🤷‍♂️ Who’s it for: If you’re constantly fighting over the TV, it might be a decent “second screen” solution

🎧 One major caveat: It won’t work with most earbuds unless you buy the PlayStation Earbuds (known as the Pulse Explore) or the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset. Cringe!

👍🕹️ Winner: Includes a 10-in-1 game library and support for old cartridges

The Atari 2600 was the most popular home console of its era when it was released back in 1977, and it’s still cherished by many. The Atari 2600+ is essentially the same console many grew up with, but it’s been updated for modern times.

📺 ➡️ 🖥️: It’ll work with modern TVs and monitors – after all, HDMI was first introduced 25 years later

💿 10 games built in: Like NES Classic, SNES Classic, Playstation Classic and Sega Genesis Mini, it’ll come with games built in.

😮 Extra perk: It’ll supporting your existing library of Atari 2600 and 7200 game cartridges. Pre-orders are now live.

👍🧪 Winner: It’s not for sale, but I got time with this high-end handheld concept

Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is vying to become the chipset that powers next-generation gaming handheld devices, touting a 2x faster GPU and 30% faster CPU than the G3x Gen 1, which was at the heart of the Razer Edge 5G.

I got a chance to test a reference device powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. The result? A fairly small and light gaming handheld that combines ray-tracking graphics, play-anywhere portability, fast game switching and support for AR glasses.

👍 🎨 Winner: Apple is bringing a bit of color to its USB-C cables

Apple could include color-matching USB-C cables with every iPhone 15 model, according to the latest leaks. The cables will come in black, blue, pink, gray and yellow, and should be more resistant to general wear and tear.

🔄 Why the🔌 switch: Apple is leaving its long-standing Lightning cable behind, but not by choice. The European Union ruled that all electronic devices must include a USB-C charging port by Fall 2024, forcing Apple into action.

👍 🎧 Winner: The PS5 Pulse Elite gives PlayStation fans even more choice

We recently reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for audiophiles, but Sony is marketing a new pair of earbuds – and a premium headset – for PlayStation gamers.

🫘 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: $200, touting low latency, lossless audio and dual mics and “AI-enhanced” noise rejection. Both the buds and charging case will sport PlayStation branding.

🎧 Pulse Elite wireless headset: $150, featuring planar magnetic drivers that can deliver nuanced and detailed sound, retractable boom mic and “AI-enhanced noise rejection.” A charging hanger is included for charging and storage.

🔗 PlayStation Link: Sony’s new wireless audio tech that allows either the buds or headset to connect to the PlayStation Portal. An included USB adapter is required to connect to a PS5, PC or Mac. Bluetooth works fine on phones.

🛍️ Still on sale: The Pulse 3D Wireless headset remains on sale for $99

👍 🎮 Winner: A smorgasbord of video games were shown at Gamescom 2023

Gamescom 2023 is well underway in Cologne, Germany, but most of the biggest announcements took place during Opening Night Live. We’ve embedded the 30+ trailers and handful of surprise announcements on one page.

Top trailers: There are 30+ videos, but standouts include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Killing Floor 3, Alan Wake 2, Age of Empires 4, Payday 3, Tekken 8, Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Superstars, The Crew Motorfest, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Mortal Kombat 1.

👍 👀 Winner: Give your Xbox Series X a makeover with Xbox Console Wraps

Microsoft has revealed a new way to customize your Xbox Series X console – Xbox Console Wraps. Three designs are currently available, including a fetching Starfield Console Wrap, that can make your Xbox look like a limited edition system without shelling out a big chunk of cash.

🤗 These wraps hug your console: The Xbox Console Wraps aren’t simply stickers you apply. They’re more akin to iPad-style covers and fit snugly around the console without covering any of the vents or key areas.

👎 😢 Loser: Mario's iconic voice actor is transitioning to a new role

Nintendo announced this week that the voice of Mario is moving on from the role to become a Mario Ambassador instead. Charles Martinet has been the voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Baby Mario and Baby Luigi for almost 30 years, and made his debut in Super Mario 64 on the Nintendo 64.

🙏 Thank u, Mario, next: Nintendo hasn’t revealed who will be replacing Martinet in the future but did confirm that Super Mario Bros. Wonder won’t feature Martinet’s voice acting.

🛍️ Relive the magic: The good news is Martinet’s work will live on in the best Mario games for Switch for many generations to come.

