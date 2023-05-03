After the runaway success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has now grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office, Sony is hoping to make a bit of cash of its own with its latest video game adaption, Gran Turismo.

The popular racing sim seemed an unlikely candidate to get the motion picture treatment when it was announced, but the latest trailer suggests it might be pretty good, surprisingly.

The film is due to release in theaters on August 11, and stars familiar faces like David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), and Geri Halliwell of The Spice Girls fame. It’s being directed by Neill Blomkamp, who made the excellent District 9.

The Gran Turismo movie is based on a true story and sees a teenager turn his gaming skills into a professional racing career. Expect trials, tribulations, nail-biting races, and lots of fast cars.

While there’s next to no chance it’ll become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, you can check out the new Gran Turismo trailer below.

