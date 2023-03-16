Sony has revealed the next wave of free games heading to its PS Plus game catalog in March, and there are some fine additions for players to enjoy. All these games arrive on March 21, and we’ll update our PlayStation Plus Premium games list once they’re available.

Kicking off the list is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The collection includes two critically-acclaimed titles from the Uncharted series, remastered for PS5 with improved visuals and higher frame rates. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is easily one of the best PS5 games, so getting it for free as part of your PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscription is a real boon.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus game catalog

👍 14 games are being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on March 21

🕹️ Three classic games will also be available to PS Plus Premium subscribers

🥥 Tchia is a rare day-one release for members to enjoy

👻 Other highlights include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Ghostwire Tokyo

Next up is Tchia, a rare day-one release on Sony’s PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers. The last title that launched straight onto the service was Stray, which I picked as one of the best games of 2022. Tchia looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun, as you can see in the trailer below.

Fans of co-op shooters can look forward to playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, where you’ll have to team up to survive deadly incursions into alien containment zones.

Another game that I thoroughly enjoyed last year was Ghostwire: Tokyo. The game is set to receive a free update called Spider’s Thread on April 12, making this the perfect time to jump into the unsettling streets of Shibuya.

PlayStation Plus Premium members are also getting three new classic games this month, including Ridge Racer Type 4 on PS1, Ape Academy 2 on PSP and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror on PSP

PlayStation Plus game catalog for March

Check out the full list of titles coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalog for March:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

PlayStation Classics for March (PS Plus Premium only)

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1)

Ape Academy 2 (PSP)

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP)

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra subscriber, Sony has revealed one of the PS Plus free games on the way in April. Meet Your Maker is arriving as a day-one release on April 4. Check out the trailer below.