The Atari 2600+ is a blast from the past that’s sure to resonate with older games that grew up with the classic console.

First released in 1977, the Atari 2600 was the most popular home console of its era, and it’s still beloved by many. The Atari 2600+ is essentially the same console many know and love, but it’s been updated to work on modern displays while also supporting your existing library of Atari 2600 and 7200 game cartridges.

If the Atari 2600+ has pulled on your nostalgic heartstrings, here’s everything you need to know about the updated classic console.

Atari 2600+ price

Want to know the Atari 2600+ price? The revamped classic console costs $129.99 and includes the CX40+ Joystick and a 10-in-1 game cartridge that features some of Atari’s most famous games like Yars’ Revenge and Missile Command.

Atari 2600+ pre-order date

You can pre-order the Atari 2600+ right now from Atari’s website. Pre-orders will be considered final 30 days after you’ve placed your order, so bear that in mind if you do put the cash down for the Atari 2600+.

Atari 2600+ release date

The Atari 2600+ will ship in November 2023. It’s unclear exactly what date in November your console will arrive, but at least the wait isn’t too long for those who can’t wait to play some classic Atari games on the big screen.

Atari 2600+ features

The Atari 2600+ is essentially an updated and modernized version of the iconic Atari 2600 that was first released in 1977. It plays both original Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges, and can easily connect to modern TVs thanks to its HDMI output.

The console also supports widescreen mode and has an enlarged cartridge sot to reduce sticking. The Atari logo also lights up when it’s in use, which is a nice touch.

Atari 2600+ games

If you don’t have an existing library of Atari games to play, don’t worry. The Atari 2600+ comes with a 10-in-1 game cartridge which includes the following titles:

Adventure

Combat

Dodge ‘Em

Haunted House

Maze Craze

Missile Command

RealSports

Volleyball Surround

Video Pinball

Yars’ Revenge

Atari 2600+ specs

The Atari 2600+ features a Rockship 3128 SOC microprocessor with 256MB DDR3 RAM and 256MB eMMC fixed internal storage. The console also comes with a wired CX40+ Joystick with DB9 connector.

What’s more, the Atari 2600+ is compatible with most 2600 and 7800 cartridges. Check out the compatibility list for more.

Atari 2600+ vs Atari VCS

The Atari VCS. (Credit: Atari)

The Atari 2600+ differs greatly from the Atari VCS. The Atari VCS is a modern gaming console that blends the best of consoles and PC into one package. You can use apps, stream video from Netflix, and even turn the VCS into a machine for PC hobbyists and DIY hardware enthusiasts. In terms of games, you can play Atari classics and modern games and access a huge retro library from Antsrream Arcade. The Atari VCS also costs $299.99 instead of $129.99.

Atari 2600+ restock alerts

Can I buy the Atari 2600+ outside the US?

Unfortunately, the Atari 2600+ is only available in the US for now. International retailers will be announced in the future, so stay tuned for more if you’d like to pick up the console but don’t live in the United States.