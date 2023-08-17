(Credit: Windows Report)

Lenovo seems to be gearing up its own Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally competitor in the form of the Lenovo Legion Go.

Images and reported specs of the portable PC handheld have leaked ahead of a seemingly pending official announcement (thanks, Windows Report), showing a boxy-little handheld that features detachable controllers like the Switch, a kickstand, and an 8-inch screen.

Like the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go will apparently run Windows 11 and is powered by AMD’s new Phoenix processors. Expect it to be capable of playing the best PC games on the move with ease, then.

While it’s unlikely to ruffle too many feathers at Nintendo HQ if the Lenovo Legion Go is indeed real, the Nintendo Switch 2 will face stiff competition when it launches towards the end of next year.

Unlike when the Switch launched in 2017, there’s now a growing selection of powerful handhelds on the market. Whether it’s the Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck or even Sony’s upcoming Project Q PS5 handheld, there’s more choice than ever for consumers who are looking for a portable gaming system.

Nintendo’s ace in the hole will always be its games and famous IP, but the landscape is a lot more different than it was in 2017. Nintendo will need to offer something special once again if it wants to stand out from the crowd, and by the time it releases competition could grow further still.

We’ll have to wait for an official Lenovo Legion Go reveal to get an idea of the price and capabilities of this portable PC, but it’s great to see the handheld market continue to expand.