If you held a Facebook account in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you could be entitled to compensation from the social media company.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to pay a $725 million privacy settlement after it was found it had shared the personal Facebook data of up to 87 million users with third parties without their consent.

You only have until Friday, August 25, at 11:50pm PT to file your online claim. You can also claim by mail but you must ensure your letter is postmarked by Friday to be considered valid.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Facebook settlement claim

🤑 Facebook owes users in the US $725 million in compensation

👩‍⚖️ You can submit a claim if you had an account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

📆 However, you only have until August 25 to do so

💰 It’s unclear exactly how much successful claimants will receive

How to claim money from the Facebook settlement?

As mentioned above, you need to have been a Facebook in the US between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, to submit a claim. If you meet these criteria you can submit your application online at facebookuserprivacysettlement.com to claim your settlement.

You can also download the Claim Form and mail it to the Settlement Administrator.

If your claim is approved by the Settlement Administrator, you will give up the right to sue in a separate lawsuit about the legal claims or factual allegations this Settlement resolves.

How much money will I get from the Facebook settlement?

It’s unclear how much users will receive from the settlement. The total amount will depend on how many users make a claim, but you’ll obviously receive $0 if you don’t file a claim before the deadline of August 25. The total amount will also take into account administrative costs, any amount awarded by the court as fees and costs to class counsel, and any service awards to the settlement class representatives.

To receive payment, you’ll need to provide an email or phone number that matches your payment information. Payment options include Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Direct Deposit and Zelle. You can also receive a paper check, if you prefer.

When will I get my money from the Facebook settlement?

The final hearing for approval is scheduled for September 7, according to the settlement website. The distribution of payments should commence promptly after, so expect the money from the Facebook settlement to arrive during September and October.