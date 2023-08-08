Like the sun rising and falling each day, one thing you can count on is a new Call of Duty release every year. To the surprise of no one, then, Activision has announced the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date to the usual fanfare. The blockbuster first-person shooter is out on November 10, 2023.

Even though some players have moved on from Call of Duty long ago, the series continues to be one of the biggest video game releases on the calendar. Last year’s Modern Warfare 2 was the biggest Call of Duty launch of all time, which proves just how popular CoD remains.

The game’s beta also broke records, which will be a good indicator of how Modern Warfare 3 will perform when it hits shelves on November 10. To put things into perspective just how popular Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was, the game made $1 billion in worldwide side in just 10 days when it launched on October 28, 2022.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Call of Duty release date

📆 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is out on November 10, 2023

🤔 That’s almost a month later than Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released

📈 The game is likely to break all sorts of records once again

😮 Modern Warfare 2 made $1 billion in 10 days

It took The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the biggest film releases in recent memory, 26 days to hit $1 billion at the global box office, showing just how incredibly popular Activision’s series’ still is – despite its many detractors.

This year’s Call of Duty also has an added edge. Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard has all but been approved, meaning Call of Duty will be owned by Xbox in the future. It means that in the future, Call of Duty could launch straight into Xbox Game Pass, which would be a massive boon for Microsoft’s subscription service.

There’s a reason why Sony really didn’t want Microsoft to own Call of Duty. But after staving off a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, the record-breaking acquisition will soon be complete.

Expect Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 to cost $70, with various special editions on offer. The game will definitely launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but we’ll have to wait and see whether PS4 and Xbox One versions will make the cut.