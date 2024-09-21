Saturday’s 10-story newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

Meet your iPhone 2024 lineup: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 📐 Bigger screens on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

✅ 📸 Great photos and impressive 4K120fps slo-mo video

✅ 🔘 Camera Control is a multi-function capture & stylize shortcut

✅ 🔋 Superb battery life so far (up to four extra hours on the Max)

✅ ⚡ 25W faster wireless charging beats Samsung and Google

✅ 🌈 Love the Ultramarine (16) and Desert Titanium (16 Pro) colors

Cons

❌ 🤲 The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a two-hand phone – I almost wish it folded

❌ 🤳 Selfie camera timer could be easier to access (buried in menus)

❌ 🌈 I wish the Pros got the fun colors too

Desert Titanium (16 Pro) and Ultramarine (iPhone 16) are this year's standout colors

I’m currently testing the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, and while you’ll have to wait for my full review next week as I put the new camera and battery through their final paces, I already tell you about some of Apple’s winning features.

Update: I’ll be on Rich DeMuro’s Rich On Tech radio show today at 4:30pm ET, talking about all things Apple. Tune in!

Camera Control makes it easier to launch the camera app, cycle through options and zooms and explore new styles. Now both Pro phones have the 5x optical zoom.

All four new iPhones have a dedicated multi-function Camera Control to launch, snap, and stylize photos and video more easily, and I’ve enjoyed faster charging and up to four hours of extra battery life in my testing.

The iPhone 16 Pros score top points for console-quality gaming and 4K120fps slo-mo video recording

The two Pros excel with bigger screens and fun-to-shoot 4K120fps slow-motion video recording (I’m having too much fun with slo-mo video). All four now play console-quality games via Apple’s powerful A18 and A18 Pro chips.

iPhone 16 Pro Max camera photos of the Apple Store 5th Avenue in NYC during on launch day eve (no edits)

I’ve toyed around with Apple Intelligence in beta for several weeks, and while it’s not due to launch until iOS 18.1, it promises a smarter Siri (finally), AI summaries of emails and notifications (so clutch) and AI photo-editing tools (magically erase those photo-bombers in the background).

When summoning the new Siri, this is what my iPhone 16 looks like. It’s coming with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence are Apple’s answer to a year of AI features found in the top Android phones of 2024. The one-month-old Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with Gemini Advanced AI and the seven-month-old Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Galaxy AI have been particularly impressive. However, if you favor Apple’s cohesive ecosystem over Android and didn’t just buy last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, there’s enough here to get excited about if you’re overdue for an upgrade.

The AirPods 4 with ANC have an open design and a price point that opens up ANC earbuds to a whole new audience (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 🎵 New AirPods with good sound quality at two affordable price points

✅ 🔇 Active Noise Cancellation is effective on the ANC version

✅ 👂 Some people love an open earbuds design without silicon ear tips

✅ 🎧 A few Pro-level features: ANC, head gestures and transparency mode

✅ 🔋 Up to five hours of battery life and 30 hours with the case

Cons

❌ 👂 Can fall out of your ears if AirPods didn’t work for you in the past

❌ 🦻 You’ll miss out on the hearing aid features of the AirPods Pro 2

❌ ⚡ Only the $179 AirPods 4 with ANC have a wireless charging case

❌ 💰 The $250 AirPods Pro 2 are sometimes on sale for $189 at Amazon

I’ve been wearing the new AirPods 4 while writing my ongoing iPhone 16 Pro review and Apple Watch 10 review this week, and I can already tell you one thing: this is the AirPods upgrade for the vocal people who always tell me that they love that classic open earbuds design instead of the silicon ear tips.

The best part is that they pull some pro-level features into a more affordable price point. There are two versions of the AirPods 4. You have the $129 AirPods 4 and the $179 AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, a speaker for Find My, and a wireless charging case. Both versions get head gestures to dismiss audible notifications and calls with a head nod and head shake via Apple’s H2 chip.

Pros

✅ ⌚ Apple’s largest watch screen with a new wide-angle OLED

✅ 🪶 Noticeably thinner and lighter (I love it for sleep tracking)

✅ 🪨 Titanium replaces stainless steel for a lighter, durable case option

✅ 💰 Starts at $399 (42mm) and $429 (46mm) in aluminum

✅ 🔈 Built-in speaker for media playback (not just calls and alarms)

✅ 😴 New sleep apnea detection could help a lot of people

✅ ⚡ Faster wireless charging

Cons

❌ 🔋 All-day battery life at 18 hours can’t match the Ultra’s 36 hours

❌ 🤔 Not the 10th anniversary Apple Watch redesign everyone was wishing for

The Apple Watch 10 marks ten years since Apple announced its entry into the brand-new product category. Fun fact: when I started at TechRadar over a decade ago, I had pitched being a “wearables editor,” and the initial reaction was, “What’s that?” We’ve come a long way from the first Fitbits, the Nike FuelBand and the rumored “iWatch.”

The new Apple Watch 10 shows just how far we’ve come. It’s Apple’s most refined smartwatch with a bigger OLED screen (its 46mm size has a bigger display than the Ultra 2), yet 10% thinner and 10% lighter than the Apple Watch 9 case. It didn’t seem like a big change from the videos during the Apple event – until I put it on.

As you’ll see in my ongoing iPhone 16 Pro review, Apple made its new Pro-level phone displays bigger, but here, it made its watch display bigger and lighter.

Coming from the Apple Watch Ultra 1, I felt a big difference when wearing the Apple Watch 10 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The weight difference is noticeable, especially if you intend to wear the Apple Watch 10 for sleep tracking at night. Switching from my Apple Watch Ultra 1, I felt as if I was getting a lot of the same specs as the Ultra without the extra weight. And the timing couldn’t be better. watchOS 11 boasts sleep apnea detection on the Apple Watch 9, 10 and Ultra 2, matching the standout feature I tested and loved in my Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review two months ago. More overnight testing to come.

Tap continue to read my full hands-on

The five iPhone 16 colors (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The four iPhone 16 Pro colors taken at the Apple Store 5th Ave on launch day (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 The Shortcut has original photography of each color

🪨 5 iPhone 16 colors: Black, White, Pink, Teal and Ultramarine

🌈 4 iPhone 16 Pro colors: Desert, Natural, White, Black

🟦 Ultramarine is the standout iPhone 16 and 16 Plus color

🏜️ Desert Titanium is the standout iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max color

🤯 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection will be the most expensive console ever

🎉 It features PlayStation-era retro-style PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro

🎮 Sony’s also given the DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PS Portal a makeover

📆 Preorders start September 26, but only 12,300 units will be made

Be warned: Sony’s limited-edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will probably cost over $1,000, considering the PS5 Pro alone is $699.

🛍️ New iPhones mean fresh accessories – and we are testing them all out

⚡ Faster MagSafe wireless chargers debuted alongside the iPhone 16 series

🔌 Faster wired charging means powerful USB-C adapters are a must

📸 Camera lens add-ons, screen protectors, wallet stands, etc

🧐 The first analysis of the PS5 Pro shows how it will improve PlayStation 5 games

🤖 Expect Sony’s PSSR technology to do most of the heavy lifting

🤔 Most games will be upscaled from a lower internal resolution to a convincing 4K output

🤷‍♂️ 30fps modes are still present in games like Hogwarts Legacy and Alan Wake 2

Ahead of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s release on November 7 (reminder: the PS5 pre-order date is September 16), tech experts Digital Foundry have analyzed the first set of PS5 Pro enhanced games. While it’s clear Sony’s new console can deliver higher resolutions and frame rates, it isn’t as straightforward as you might think.

It won’t be able to perform miracles, despite having considerably more power under the hood, so don’t expect 60fps in every game with ray tracing enabled.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and S24+ (right) renders appear (Image credit: OnLeaks and Android Headlines)

📱 Galaxy S25 and 25+ renders leak via OnLeaks & Android Headlines

🍎 The devices have very similar designs Apple’s iPhone 16

⭕ They’re much rounder than the rumored square-shaped S25 Ultra

🔙 The bigger Galaxy S24 Ultra leaked a week prior

📅 We expect Samsung to release them in early 2025

I swear, the entire newsletter isn’t just iPhone 16 and PS5. For Android fans, leaks have begun to pop up regarding three new Samsung Galaxy phones on the horizon. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S25 and S25+ have leaked.

👏 Amazon Prime Day is back for more sales and discounts this October

📆 Deals start on Tuesday, October 8 at 12:01am

⏲️ Deals end on Wednesday, October 9 at 11:59pm

💰 Amazon Prime members will get the best deals

👀 Early TV deals on Amazon are already live for members

Amazon is set to offer more deals and discounts on October 8. It’s a great chance to save before Black Friday begins, but the best deals will be reserved for those who sign up for Prime. Don’t forget you can get a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member.

🤓 The Snapchat company unveiled another pair of AR glasses

🤩 Spectacles 5 glasses beam digital graphics into the real world

🤷‍♂️ However, they’re only available to US developers

💰 They cost $99/mo with a one-year commitment (so $1,188)

👀 The Nintendo Switch 2’s specs and design may have been revealed

💧 A Chinese website has reportedly leaked production images of the console

⚙️ A list of specs of Nintendo’s next system has also been shared

🤔 It’s unclear if the leak is real, but a lot of the information corresponds with what we’ve previously heard

A huge Nintendo Switch 2 leak has potentially revealed the console’s specs and design. However, it’s worth taking this information with a huge grain of salt, as we can’t verify whether these details are correct. It’s worth noting that some of the reports do align with what we’ve previously heard, but we won’t know for sure until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $84

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $44

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $44

❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $27.49 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60)

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

