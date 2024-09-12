Here’s how the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look, according to OnLeaks. (Image source: OnLeaks )

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra just leaked in a new render

👀 It looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 6

📸 The phone is expected to come with faster performance and a new camera

🍎 The S25 Ultra leaked the same week iPhone 16 pre-order begin

The race for the best smartphone continues to rage on, as Samsung’s next high-end flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has leaked in a new render. Courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headline, the device looks strikingly similar to a certain foldable, and it couldn’t come at a more conspicuous time: iPhone 16 pre-order week.

Galaxy S25 Ultra design changes are real

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It uses the same flat edges and sharp corners that Samsung is slowly beginning to adopt, straying away from the rounded corners that phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the company’s own Galaxy Z Flip 6 use. The phone is being compared online to the iPhone due to the flat sides, but the squared-off corners give it a much stronger Samsung vibe than anything.

Your first full look at the reported Galaxy S25 Ultra design. (Image credit: OnLeaks and Android Headlines)

According to the report, the S25 Ultra will be lighter than the S24 Ultra at 219 grams versus 232 grams. That’s even lighter than the newly unveiled iPhone 16 Pro Max which weighs 227 grams. The phone could also be slightly smaller due to thinner bezels around the 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, but it’ll barely be noticeable. We’re talking a millimeter here and there.

Still, the S25 Ultra should be easier to handle than the S24 Ultra, which is always great news for such a large device.

The only color we’ve seen surface thus far is black, but Samsung will likely be shipping the S25 Ultra in a variety of different shades like the numerous Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors.

Beefed-up specs? Absolutely

Android Headlines reports that the S25 Ultra will ship with upgraded specs, as expected. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will likely make its way into the device after it debuts at Snapdragon Summit this October. With the 5,000mAh battery, the phone could have improved battery life too, but it all depends on how well the 8 Gen 4 is optimized. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, our commander-in-chief Matt Swider noted that the phone delivers impressive endurance, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung can take things to the next level.

The cameras may remain roughly the same, which means you’ll likely still get a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto. The ultra-wide camera will reportedly be upgraded from 10MP to 50MP so that it can capture more detail and light than before, which will come in handy if you take a lot of landscape photos.

Other rumors we’ve seen include the S25 Ultra packing a ton of RAM like the S24 Ultra, 45W wired charging, and an S Pen for taking notes. One spec we’ll be keeping our eye on is Qi2, the new wireless charging standard that puts magnets in the back of your Android phone for a snap-on charging experience. Samsung hasn’t stated when it will start rolling out the technology to its smartphones, but it could arrive on the S25 series given that Apple has had MagSafe charging since the iPhone 12 four years ago.

A distraction from the iPhone 16?

Speaking of which, this leak clearly comes at an interesting time. Apple is preparing to open pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and - most importantly - the iPhone 16 Pro starting tomorrow, September 13. The S25 Ultra leak couldn’t come out at a more perfect time to convince people to wait and see what Samsung has up its sleeve.

We’ll be covering the S25 Ultra all the way through its launch day and beyond, which we expect to be sometime around mid-January after CES in Las Vegas. That means you won’t be able to pick the new Galaxy up for Black Friday, but there will still be plenty of Samsung Galaxy deals to go around.