Image credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are Apple’s latest flagships aimed at giving both creatives and power users the tools they need to get through the day, and we have some news on the iPhone 16 Pro colors you can get this time around (well, a bit of news, anyway).

Announced at the company’s Glowtime event, the new iPhones were preceded by the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and slightly-updated AirPods Max, all of which we covered in our Apple event live blog. Of course, though, the iPhone 16 Pro stole the show with its improved cameras, bigger screens, better battery life, and all of the AI features you could ask for.

So if you’ve decided to pick one up, you’ll also have to decide which color to buy, which can be a tough challenge. After all, the color palette this year is quite good.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro colors list

Desert Titanium

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Desert

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert

Natural Titanium

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Natural

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Natural

Black Titanium

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Black

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Black

White Titanium

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in White

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in White

I saw someone on X compare the iPhone 16 Pro colors to the various covers of Taylor Swift’s most recent album The Tortured Poets Department, and they’re not wrong. Each shade feels a bit muted and understated, like the “Fortnight” singer’s record, but is a bit flashier than last year. You can choose between Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and (this year’s flagship color) Desert Titanium.

All four of these colors can be yours whether you buy the iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max. It goes up for preorder this Friday, September 13 and will go on sale Friday, September 20. If this year is anything like previous iPhone launches, you can expect the flashiest color - Desert Titanium - to sell out the quickest. We’ll likely see some restocking closer to Black Friday deals season, so if you can’t get one now, it might be worth waiting.

Desert Titanium

Image credit: Apple

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Desert

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert

The iPhone 16 Pro color leaks scared me initially when I saw what was reported to be the new color that the iPhone 16 Pro would come in. It looked like a really dirty brown that I couldn’t imagine anyone enjoying. Luckily, that’s not what we got with Desert Titanium.

Instead, we have a color that’s reminiscent of the gold iPhone XS from 2018, which makes it a standout among the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The lighter tone on the glass coupled with a bronze-like finish on the titanium frame gives the device a premium look, one that a lot of people are already clambering over online. It’s the color you’ll see in almost every iPhone 16 Pro review, too, and that’s not a bad thing.

Natural Titanium

Image credit: Apple

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Natural

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Natural

When the iPhone 15 Pro switched from using stainless steel to titanium last year, Apple decided to emphasize the new material as much as it could by offering Natural Titanium as a color option. The color has made its return on the new iPhone Pros, and it’s still as sleek as ever.

It isn’t totally gray, as the press renders would allude to. Rather, it has a bit of a yellow undertone, or at least hints of one. It looks like a raw material when you hold it, giving the phone a utilitarian feel. Many folks fell in love with the color when it debuted last year, and I’m sure it’ll be popular on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max as well.

Black Titanium

Image credit: Apple

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in Black

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in Black

Apple caught me off guard during its presentation. When the company was rattling off the new color choices for the iPhone 16 Pro, it said that the Black Titanium version would be darker this time around. I thought it was already pretty dark last year on the 15 Pro, but this year it’s definitely started creeping into vanta black territory (well, not quite that, but you get the point).

The frame is much less a metallic-looking black and more of a black-black than ever before. The glass still leans gray, but it gives the phone a nice accent to balance out the depth of darkness emitting from the frame and camera lenses. It’s an incredibly sleek and sophisticated look, and it may be one of the best black iPhones Apple has ever shipped (you know, besides Jet Black).

White Titanium

Image credit: Apple

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro in White

Best Buy: iPhone 16 Pro Max in White

Much like the Black Titanium iPhone 16 Pro, Apple also said that the White Titanium would be brighter this year. I have the iPhone 15 Pro in White Titanium, and I can tell you that it’s already pretty bright, but it looks like the 16 Pro will be taking it to the next level.

The glass on the back seems to be slightly less gray than it is on the 15 Pro, at least in Apple’s own images. The frame is still silver for a premium accent, and the whole thing looks incredibly polished and pristine. This is going to make for a great option if you want to stand out from the crowd and don’t really vibe with the Desert Titanium finish.

The importance of your iPhone 16 Pro color choice

You may not realize it, but us smartphone users are holding onto our devices for longer than ever. Whereas you used to upgrade every couple of years, we’re oftentimes continuing to use our phones 3-4 years after we bought them. The iPhone 16 Pro will be powerful enough to keep up for many years down the line, so it’s important to choose a color you’ll be happy living with. After all, there’s nothing worse than having buyer’s remorse over choosing the wrong finish.