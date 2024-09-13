Image credit: Nomad

Shopping for a new iPhone 16 case can be a hassle, especially if you don’t know what’s out there. Here at The Shortcut, we consider ourselves experts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases, having seen and tested a vast array of cases from different manufacturers, and they all serve different purposes. Some give you robust protection against drops and scratches, while others aim to provide a thin protection layer to reduce wear and tear over time.

The iPhone 16 case market is far wider than the selection of cases for other phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Galaxy S24 Ultra, or OnePlus 12. That’s because the iPhone is the most popular phone brand of all time, so case manufacturers are in a rush to flood the market with as many options as they can to attract buyers like you.

Sorting through all the noise is annoying, though. So we’ve taken the time to scour the internet, get our hands on some samples, and find out what the best iPhone 16 cases are. Here are 10 that we think are deserving of that title.

Apple Silicone Case

✅ The perfect fit

✅ Plenty of colors to choose from

✅ Integrated Camera Control feature

❌ Silicone doesn’t age that well

Apple has been making its own silicone cases for the iPhone for years, and it continued that tradition with the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. The company’s in-house silicone case perfectly fits the devices with impeccable accuracy. It’s made from 55 percent recycled silicone material and gives your phone a grippy exterior, and it can keep dirt and dust away from your phone thanks to the microfiber lining inside. It integrates MagSafe magnets as well, so you can use all the MagSafe and Qi2 accessories you want. Plus, Apple includes integration with the iPhone 16’s Camera Control using sapphire crystal and a conductive layer.

Price: $49

Zagg Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand

Image credit: Zagg

✅ Clear case to see your vibrant iPhone 16 color

✅ Anti-yellowing and strengthened with Graphene

✅ Integrated kickstand that works in either orientation

❌ Tight fit because it’s a minimalist case

Let your Ultramarine, pink or teal iPhone 16 colors shine through Zagg’s best-selling clear iPhone 16 case. This minimalist case design integrates MagSafe, a kickstand (that works in either orientation) and, my favorite from experience, anti-yellowing technology to prevent clear-case aging down the line. It’s also built with graphene and can survive a 13-foot drop.

Price: $54.99

Nomad Traditional Leather Case

Image credit: Nomad

✅ Genuine leather

✅ Limited but handsome colors

❌ Expensive

❌ Only available for iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

If you miss the days of Apple’s leather cases for the iPhone, go check out Nomad’s Traditional Leather Case for iPhone 16. It’s the first time in forever that the accessory maker has offered a leather case that wraps around the sides of the device, giving your phone an incredibly premium feel. It’s made from genuine leather that will develop a patina over time. The buttons and camera lip are aluminum, and there’s a cutout on the side for the Camera Control. It’s available in Rustic Brown or Black.

Price: $80

OtterBox Defender Case

Image credit: OtterBox

✅ Reliable durability

✅ Plenty of color options

❌ It’s pretty bulky

One of the most reliable names in smartphone cases is back with a classic for the iPhone 16 series. The OtterBox Defender case comes with a tri-layer design with reinforced corners to protect your phone against serious drops. The case has been tested to withstand seven times as many drops as the normal military-grade standard, which is pretty impressive. There’s a big cutout on the side for the Camera Control, and you get MagSafe magnets built into the back. Plus, there are six colors to choose from, so you won’t be stuck with plain old black.

Price: $64.95

Casetify Compact Case

Image credit: Casetify

✅ Grippy frame

✅ Fun design options

✅ Military-grade drop protection

❌ Adds a noticeable amount of thickness

Another great transparent case for the iPhone 16 is Casetify’s Compact Case. It features a relatively slim profile with an anti-slip grip along the edges so you don’t drop it. In case you do drop it, Casetify says your phone will survive at up to four feet thanks to the military-grade drop protection. There’s a cutout along the side to access the Camera Control, and it’s compatible with wireless charging (although there are no MagSafe magnets for perfect alignments). Because it’s Casetify, you can choose between a blank transparent back or one filled with an artsy, playful design.

Price: $48.00

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Image credit: Spigen

✅ Military-grade drop protection

✅ Affordable price

❌ Kickstand is tiny

For protection on a budget, I’ve enjoyed using Spigen’s Tough Armor case. It’s been optimized for the iPhone 16 series to adopt its new sizes and the Camera Control, while the fundamental design hasn’t changed very much. That means you get a reinforced TPU design with impact foam to protect against drops, raised screen edges to protect your screen, and a kickstand for propping your phone up hands-free. It also has MagSafe magnets built into the back.

Price: $25.99

Speck CandyShell Grip Case

Image credit: Speck

✅ Ultra-grippy design

✅ Military-grade drop protection

❌ Colors are more mundane than previous generations

If you’re always dropping your phone and need something extra grippy, Speck has what you’re looking for. Available for all four iPhone 16 models, the CandyShell Grip Case features a hardshell exterior blended with a no-slip raised rubber design that helps you grip your phone better, which will undoubtedly come in handy for those who buy the iPhone 16 Plus or 16 Pro Max. It also supports eight-foot drop protection, just in case it does take a tumble. There’s a raised bezel for protecting the screen, a cutout for Camera Control, and MagSafe.

Price: $39.99

Latercase

Image credit: Latercase

✅ 0.6mm thin

✅ Various colors to pick from

❌ Expensive

Having a thin phone case can be the perfect compromise between enjoying the slim form factor of your new iPhone 16 while still wanting to give it some protection. The Latecase is a perfect example of this. The case is made of premium aramid fibers that are hand-laid by craftsmen during the manufacturing process, resulting in a case that’s just 0.6mm thick. Of course, it makes room for the Camera Control on the side, is fully compatible with MagSafe, and comes in a few different colors.

Price: $59.00

Peak Design Everyday Case

Image credit: Peak Design

✅ Durable design

✅ Compatible with Peak Design’s other accessories

✅ Plenty of color options

❌ Doesn’t make sense to buy if you’re not in Peak Design’s ecosystem

Peak Design makes some of our favorite backpacks, but the company’s Everyday Case has become one of our go-to recommendations for anyone wanting a bit more out of their next case. The iPhone 16 version of it is very similar to previous versions, with the textured back, aluminum buttons, and rubber side rails adding a lot of durability. When you aren’t charging your phone over MagSafe, you can use the connector on the back to pair your iPhone with Peak Design’s Mobile mounts for things like cycling and driving, as well as any other accessories Peak Design picks up with.

Price: $49.95

Torras 360-degree Spin MagSafe Case

Image credit: Torras

✅ Translucent design

✅ Strong magnets

✅ Great kickstand

❌ Drop protection isn’t as strong as some competitors

Torras cooked up a neat case for the iPhone 16 with the 360-degree Spin MagSafe Case. It features a semi-transparent design that offers military-grade drop protection, a cutout for the Camera Control, and even stronger MagSafe magnets than what you’d typically find on other cases. The coolest part involves those magnets; since they’re located on the outside, Torras decided to attach them to a hinge that lets you prop up your phone for hands-free usage. It’s a clever convenience that I’m surprised no other manufacturer seems to be copying.

Price: $39.99

