Image credit: Apple

Apple’s iPhone 16 was announced at its Glowtime launch event this week and this year’s new iPhone has some sharp colors. Yes, the new camera control button and improved battery life are reasons to upgrade, but we’re focused on deciding among Apple’s five brand-new colors.

Of course, if you plan to buy the iPhone 16, you'll have to decide on a color before Friday, when pre-orders begin. The most popular new iPhone colors often sell out (though that’s usually in the Pro model). The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus ship on September 20 alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4, as covered in our Apple event live blog.

As a reporter who buys the new iPhone every year to keep up with the latest Apple has to offer, I’m always struck with the difficult choice of picking the right finish every iPhone pre-order day. Lucky for you, we’re gonna help make that decision easier by breaking down all of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus colors.

Apple’s iPhone 16 colors list

It’s been a bit of a trend on social media to say that Apple ran out of printer ink when it produced the iPhone 15 colors given their pastel-like appearance. With the iPhone 16, that’s not the case at all. From Ultramarine to Teal to Pink, the iPhone 16 is far more vibrant and playful than the iPhone 15. Each finish looks really nice on the phone’s glass and aluminum body.

All five of the new colors will go on sale Friday, September 20. As is the case with most iPhone launches, the flagship colors typically sell out the fastest. That means you can expect low stock on the Ultramarine iPhone 16 in the coming weeks. Of course, that trend could sway in the direction of other colors if consumers latch onto them enough, so we’ll keep you posted in The Shortcut newsletter.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors.

Ultramarine

Image credit: Apple

I have a feeling this color is going to be everywhere. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in three all-new colors, and Ultramarine is the first one we saw. It’s a very unique finish, one that compliments the plushness of the curved glass and anodized aluminum very well.

To me, this color reminds me of deep sea diving. It’s the shade of indigo you might expect to see if you travel 20,000 leagues under the sea, but with enough light to guide the way. I’ve seen a lot of folks talking about the color online, so expect it to be quite popular.

Teal

Image credit: Apple

Apple sticks with the nautical theme for another new color: Teal. Personally, I’m a little obsessed with it. It looks like the perfect color for anyone who spends a lot of time near the water, such as myself. Put a clear iPhone 16 case on it and watch it turn into the perfect beach or lake companion.

The color does a good job at avoiding being too green. It’s a far cry from the green iPhone 13 we saw a few years ago, and it’s not as light as playful as some other greens have been in the past from Apple. Instead, it’s a unique look that we’ve never seen before iPhone, and I dig it.

Pink

Image credit: Apple

There have been a couple of pink iPhones in the past, but nothing like the pink iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This is the richest shade of pink we’ve ever seen Apple produce. The shade is vibrant and almost oversaturated, with the anodized aluminum frame looking the most pink all on its own.

It’s hard to ignore that Apple might be shipping this color in the wrong year. Last year amidst all the hype around the Barbie movie, the iPhone 15 would’ve certainly gotten a sales bump if it had come out in this shade of pink ripped straight from Barbie World.

Black

Image credit: Apple

Ah, black. The staple of every good smartphone line, black is typically the most generic color you can pick, but that doesn’t matter. In The Shortcut’s exclusive sales data, we’ve seen black smartphones outsell many of their colorful counterparts, and the iPhone 16 won’t be an exception.

Is it as shiny and sleek as the Jet Black iPhone 7 of yesteryear? No, not by a long shot. This black feels a lot more boring, making for a good choice if you’re going to put a case on your phone anyway. But at least it’s genuinely black this time. Apple has been shipping its Midnight color for a while, and that shade is a bit too blue for people who just want straight-up black. The iPhone 16 gives you the black you've been looking for.

White

Image credit: Apple

The iPhone 16’s white is pretty standard. It isn’t trying too hard to be silver or anything, it’s just white. I’ve relied on white phones for years to give me that generic, down-the-middle feeling while still looking different than everyone else’s phones. If you buy a white phone, it’ll pop much more, but not in an expressive way.

This makes it a solid option if black is just too boring, which it can be. The white iPhone this year looks really nice, especially with the new glass on the back. It’s the finish I’ll be recommending to everyone who doesn’t want to be too bold but still likes standing out.

The importance of your iPhone 16 color choice

There are plenty of folks who shrug their shoulders when they have to pick a color for their new iPhone. After all, you’re getting the same phone regardless of the paint job you pick. But keep in mind that you have to use your iPhone 16 or 16 Plus for years down the road, and the color you pick today might not jive with you in 3-4 years from now. Put some thought into the color choice that’s right for you and snag it when you can. If it isn’t available today, we’re expecting plenty of stock around Black Friday for all the holiday shoppers out there.