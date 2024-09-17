👏 Amazon Prime Day is back for more sales and discounts this October

Amazon Prime Day returns on October 8, giving members 48 hours to save on countless products. It’s a great time to save before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with 55% off Amazon devices, and exclusive promos on services including Grub Hub Plus.

The Prime Big Deal Days starts at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET on Tuesday, October 8, and runs through Wednesday, October 9, and you can even start saving today. Prime members can get the Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera system for its lowest-ever price and save on eero mesh wifi systems, the 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series, and Luna gaming controllers. There are also big discounts from independent retailers, which Amazon says make up more than 60% of its sales.

Amazon is also offering free access to Amazon Music Unlimited for a limited time. Non-Prime members can get access to three months free, and Prime members can get four months free. Individuals who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan at no extra cost for two months.

Prime members already enjoy a free Grubhub Plus membership worth $120 a year, offering all the savings perks of Grubhub Plus, including $9 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive orders. But starting today and through October 9, Prime members can get $10 off one Grubhub order over $15 with the code “PRIME10” when redeeming the Grubhub Plus offer for the first time.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

If you’d like to take advantage of these deals and be ready to snap up all the offers when Prime Day October comes around, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Prime members get free delivery on millions of items, access to Prime Video, and much more. It costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. New members can enjoy a free 30-day trial.

