👀 The Nintendo Switch 2’s specs and design may have been revealed

💧 A Chinese website has reportedly leaked production images of the console

⚙️ A list of specs of Nintendo’s next system has also been shared

🤔 It’s unclear if the leak is real, but a lot of the information corresponds with what we’ve previously heard

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak from a Chinese factory has shared the console’s reported specs and design, though it’s worth taking everything here with a huge grain of salt until we get an official announcement from Nintendo.

However, even though it’s impossible to confirm the validity of the specs and design shared below, a lot of the information does match up with what we’ve previously heard.

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

First up are the Nintendo Switch 2’s specs. According to r/GamingLeaksAndRumours on Reddit, the console will feature 12GB of RAM at 7500 MT/s speeds and 256GB of storage. Nintendo will partner with Nvidia again, with the console being powered by a new T239 processor chip.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will retain its headphone jack and touchscreen, but will also include a built-in microphone this time. It looks like amiibo support will continue as an NFC reader is listed, and the console should support HDMI 2.1, allowing for VRR and other modern display capabilities.

It’s unclear whether the screen will be LCD or OLED, a big question on many gamers’ minds, but it will be 8 inches instead of the current 7-inch display on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which lines up with what we’ve previously heard. We also don’t know what resolution the screen will support.

In terms of the console’s dimensions, the Switch 2 is rumored to be 206mm L x 115mm W x 14mm D. The current Switch is 173mm (239mm with joycons) x 102mm x 13.9mm.

One Reddit user believes these specs will allow the Nintendo Switch 2 to trade blows with the PS4 in handheld mode, and be close to the power of the PS4 Pro and Xbox Series S when docked. However, this remains to be seen.

Nintendo Switch 2 design

As you can see by the images below, the Nintendo Switch 2 design could be extremely similar to what we’re used to, which lines up with comments that Nintendo’s next system won’t be dramatically different. However, Nintendo has said it wants to ensure the Switch 2 stands out from the competition so expect a few surprises.

Some things to note: there’s a second USB-C port on the top of the console and Nintendo will reportedly adopt a new magnetic slide rail system to attach the Joy-Con.

Credit: r/GamingLeaksandRumours

The wait is nearly over

Whether or not this latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak proves to be true is one thing, but we’re creeping ever closer to an official announcement from Nintendo with every passing day.

Even though we’re yet to see the console, the Nintendo Switch 2 got its first confirmed game and the console’s price may have leaked. At $400, the Switch 2 will still be Nintendo’s most expensive console yet, but it will seem like a bargain after the PS5 Pro’s $699.99 reveal.

A Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could take place this month, as Nintendo has held a Direct presentation in September for the last eight years running. With more convincing leaks starting to appear, Nintendo may want to announce its next console sooner rather than later.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.