The Switch 2 is predicted to be released towards the end of this year, and Nintendo has promised it’ll make its next console unique enough to stand out from the competition.

Unlike when the Switch launched in 2017, the handheld market has exploded, with portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go all releasing.

MSI is also working on a handheld of its own, the MSI Claw, and Sony released the PlayStation Portal, a Remote Play streaming device for those who want to play their PS5 games away from the TV.

The Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be the only handheld worth considering when it releases this year, then, and rumors have already begun that Sony is working on a PSP 2, a true successor to the PS Vita.

During a Q&A session following Nintendo’s financial results (thanks, VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders: “As you pointed out, our business is always exposed to great competition.

“From a broader entertainment perspective, not only video games but also various forms of leisure are competitors in this industry. In this environment, there’s an increasing need, more than ever before, to continue offering unique propositions to become a brand that customers choose.”

The Switch 2 is rumored to have an 8-inch LCD screen instead of OLED and will retail for $400, making it Nintendo’s most expensive console to date. The design won’t be dramatically different from the current Switch, but expect Nintendo to offer some unique twist on the handheld formula to help the Switch 2 stand out from the crowd.

Furukawa also addressed the challenges that Nintendo has previously faced when transitioning to a new console generation. After the monumental success of the Wii, which sold close to 102 million units, the Wii U which followed only sold 13.5 million units, the lowest-selling Nintendo console ever.

“The generational transition of platforms in the dedicated gaming console business is never easy.” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders. “We have experienced significant challenges following successful platforms multiple times, so we never consider our current situation to be totally secure.”

Nintendo has said it will carry over users’ Nintendo Accounts to the Switch 2, which should make the process smoother than asking players to build up their profile and past purchases from scratch. The console should also be easy to find and will avoid the type of supply issues that plagued the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.