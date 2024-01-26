(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2, or Super Nintendo Switch as many would like it to be called, will have an 8-inch LCD screen and not an OLED display.

Hiroshi Hayase, an analyst at Omida in Japan, says that Switch 2 will be responsible for “doubling shipments of so-called amusement displays in 2024”, as reported by Bloomberg.

Hayase specializes in analyzing shipments for the small and medium display market, giving his prediction some real weight.

Many will have hoped that Nintendo would opt for an OLED display for the Switch 2, as it’s a step above the quality that LCD panels can provide. A leak last July suggested the Switch 2 could have a big downgrade in terms of its display.

And it seems that the company is going for a more cost-effective option, which may also be in part due to the increased screen size.

The standard Switch display was 6.2 inches and the Switch OLED increased the screen size to 7 inches.

An 8-inch screen would make the Switch 2’s display bigger than the Steam Deck OLED’s 7.4-inch display but the same size as the PlayStation Portal.

Even though OLED panels can’t be beaten, LCDs have come a long way. Gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go both use excellent IPS LCD panels, but the inky blacks and bright colors of an OLED are still superior.

Switch 2 is expected to launch this year but is predicted to cost more than its predecessor at $400 — that’s $100 higher than the Switch retailed for in 2017. Games could also see a price increase from $60 to $70, which has become the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series X titles.

The design of the Switch 2 won’t be a radical departure from what millions already love. Expect portable functionality and for the next Switch to retain many of the same features we’ve become accustomed to.