Development kits for the Nintendo Switch 2 are reportedly in the hands of key partners with a launch planned for next year, according to reports from VGC, but the successor to the company’s successful hybrid console might have one big downgrade: its screen.

Sources with knowledge of Nintendo’s next-gen console plans told VGC that the company is planning to release the Nintendo Switch 2 during the second half of 2024 to avoid the types of stock shortages consumers experienced with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

VGC’s sources have confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will function as a portable, and also accept physical games via cartridge slot. However, the successor to the Switch could launch with an LCD screen instead of OLED to keep costs down. That would admittedly be disappointing, especially if you’ve tried the Nintendo Switch vs OLED and seen the difference the premium screen can make.

In terms of backward compatibility, the situation remains unclear. Nintendo has already revealed it’ll be easy to transfer your Nintendo Accounts over to its next console, but we’ll have to wait to see whether many of the best Nintendo Switch games will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2.

Expect more Nintendo Switch 2 leaks to follow in the future, but it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt, especially fake photos.

Nintendo has already ruled out any new hardware before March 2024, but all signs point to a Nintendo Switch 2 release towards the end of next year. It could coincide with Sony’s rumored PS5 Pro, but the two devices appeal to wildly different audiences.

The Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling console of all time, but sales have slowly dwindled each year. That hasn’t stopped Nintendo from releasing incredible games despite the Switch approaching its seventh year on sale, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans can look forward to Super Mario Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and a new Princess Peach game before Nintendo calls time on the hybrid console.