Nintendo is hoping to avoid the supply nightmare that plagued the PS5 and Xbox Series X when it releases the Switch 2, which is tipped to launch at the end of this year.

Demand for Nintendo’s successor to the Switch will almost certainly be high, and the Kyoto-based company will want to avoid the same problems that stunted early PS5 and Xbox Series X sales, leading many to seek out PS5 restock alerts.

According to Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Nintendo is aiming to manufacture over 10 million units of the Switch during the console’s first fiscal year on the market, which should make it “much easier to find at stores”.

That makes it sounds like the Switch 2 will be in plentiful supply, but it depends on when Nintendo’s next console launches. It’s strongly rumored to be released in November this year, but an earlier launch would stretch those supply numbers a little thin.

Thankfully, Nintendo won’t have to worry about the global semiconductor shortage and Covid restrictions that also made finding a PS5 and Xbox Series X a lot more difficult.

However, as we’ve seen with the recent PlayStation Portal restock problem, supply issues can still occur.

News about the Switch 2 continues to swirl now that we’re in what many believe is the console’s launch year. The Switch 2 is expected to feature an 8-inch LCD screen instead of OLED and will cost $400 – $100 more than the Switch launched for. Games are also rumored to cost $70 instead of $60.

Don’t expect a radical departure from the current Switch design, either. The next system will be an iteration rather than a revolution, according to analyst Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for an official announcement from Nintendo.